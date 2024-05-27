These luxury fragrances are modelled after different musical influences

If there is one part of my daily routine which I just can't live without, it's a fragrance. My little collection covers just about every season and occasion, from playful fruity numbers, to powerful, wood-ridden scents.

With that being said, separating the good and the bad can be a tricky ordeal. Luxury fragrances are expensive, cheap fragrances are rarely all that nice, and most of them lack the personality to inspire a purchase.

Enter Jusbox Perfumes. These are designed with musical influences in mind, adding an extra layer to the experience. The fragrances are crafted in Italy by master perfumers Dominique Ropion, Antoine Lie, Julien Rasquinet, Dominique Moellhausen.

I got hands on with a selection of their fragrances to see if their worth buying.

Jusbox Siren & Sailors: £170 at Selfridges

Siren and Sailors is a fragrance designed to evoke memories of Amy Winehouse's vocals bounding over the streets of Camden Town. With top notes including peach and bergamot, middle notes of rose, rum and whiskey and bottom notes like vanilla and musk, this is a powerful feminine-leaning fragrance.

Jusbox Beat Cafe: £170 at Selfridges

Inspired by the dusty trails travelled by Bob Dylan, Beat Cafe was by far my favourite of the Jusbox range. A masculine fragrance with real personality, Beat Cafe is capable of standing out among the wide world of luxury men's fragrances. A top pick.

Jusbox Black Powder: £170 at Selfridges

When you list your inspiration as an icon like Kurt Cobain, you certainly need to stand up. Black Powder is an interesting fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, allspice and leather. There's a real smokey air to this one – not for me, but a distinctive fragrance for the right person.

Jusbox Cheeky Smile: £190 at Selfridges

Inspired by the hypnotic, sampled rhythms of the Acid House scene, Cheeky Smile is light fragrance with a floral base and a gentle fruity trail. It's perfect for spring/summer.

Jusbox Visionary Eye: £190 at Selfridges

If you thought listing Bob Dylan and Kurt Cobain as your influence was pressure-inducing, welcome to Visionary Eye: inspired by 70's David Bowie. A really interesting fragrance, Visionary Eye fuses a mix of different woody notes, without ever feeling generic.