Troubador's new Matrix backpack will keep your tech safe and sound
It quite literally has your back
QUICK SUMMARY
Troubador has launched the new Matrix Backpack – a sleek, lightweight model designed for busy professionals. Available exclusively in black, it's priced at $275 (around £250) and is already available for purchase on the Troubador online store.
Known for its stylish array of the best backpacks, Troubador has just launched a new model designed with busy professionals in mind. The Matrix Backpack features a slim, lightweight design whilst serving as an integrated tech organiser for chargers, cables and mobile office essentials.
Exclusively available in black, the Matrix aligns perfectly with Troubador’s minimalist and sleek colour palette. With a 20-litre capacity, it’s also the ideal size for daily commuting and travel.
Whilst the official launch date is set for April 2nd, the Matrix is already available for purchase on the Troubador online store, with an RRP of $275 (around £250). International shipping is also available, so you'll be able to purchase it wherever you are.
As mentioned, the Matrix is built around an integrated tech organiser. The laptop sleeve is lined with soft microfibre to protect your devices, whilst a hidden micro-detail pocket is perfectly sized for an AirTag, passport or power pack. Even the ergonomic, jersey-lined shoulder straps include a discreet Quiver origami pocket, keeping your phone or transit card easily accessible.
Designed for ergonomic weight distribution and comfort, the Matrix features breathable 3D mesh padding that adapts to your movements throughout the day. It’s crafted entirely from recycled materials and comes with water-resistant zippers to keep your essentials safe and dry.
The Matrix joins a growing collection of innovative smart backpacks launched recently, including the Mous Optimal and the Matador GlobeRider35.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
