Always on the move? This smart backpack makes travelling light a complete breeze

QUICK SUMMARY Mous has launched its new Optimal Travel Backpack – a versatile 40L expandable carry-on, perfect for tech-savvy adventurers. Priced at £300/€320/$320, it's now available exclusively through the Mous online store.

Spring and summer are right around the corner, and for many of us, that means breaking free from our winter cocoons and gearing up for weekend escapes and trips abroad. If you're anything like me, your calendar is already packed with plans – which means living out of a trusty carry-on suitcase until autumn rolls back around.

However, if dragging a suitcase around isn’t your thing, let me introduce you to a game-changer. The Mous Optimal Travel Backpack is an expandable 40L carry-on backpack is designed for tech-savvy, adventure-ready travellers – basically, the perfect fit for T3 readers.

(Image credit: Mous)

So, what makes it so special? For starters, it's tough as nails. With AiroFoam impact-absorbing technology, 840D ballistic nylon and lockable, water-resistant YKK zippers, this backpack isn’t just about carrying your gear – it’s about protecting it.

The Optimal Travel Backpack expands from 40L to 45L, giving you enough room for up to 14 days of travel whilst staying within the overhead cabin limits of most major airlines. Whether you’re hopping between cities or switching from planes to trains, the backpack’s stowable shoulder straps, removable hip belt, breathable back panel and multiple grab handles make it incredibly versatile for all kinds of travel.

If airport security stresses you out, the clamshell-opening TSA-approved tech section makes screening a breeze. Plus, the modular accessory system – featuring a tech pouch, toiletry pouch, document pouch and compression wardrobe – keeps everything organised and easily accessible.

(Image credit: Mous)

The Mous Optimal Travel Backpack retails for £300/€320/$320 and is available now via the Mous online store. If you’re serious about travelling smarter this year, this backpack deserves a spot on your radar – and maybe even your back as well.