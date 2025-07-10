DJI's latest free software update unlocks a classic cinema move for one its affordable selfie drones

A fresh update to the DJI Fly app is giving selfie drone flyers a new trick up their sleeve: Dolly Zoom.

Version 1.17.4 of the app, which began rolling out globally in early July, officially adds support for this dramatic flying mode on the DJI Flip, turning everyday footage into cinematic gold, no gimbal or Hollywood budget required.

Made famous by Steven Spielberg's 1975 opus, Jaws, Dolly Zoom – also known as the “vertigo effect” – is a visual technique where the subject stays the same size in the frame while the background appears to warp and stretch.

It’s usually achieved with a zoom lens and dolly track, and even though it's possible to execute it manually on certain cameras with large enough teleobjectives, it requires an experienced operator.

Luckily, you won't need any skills here, as DJI has baked the effect into its automated flight modes so you can now pull it off with a tap.

Technically, the feature has been available since late May via a firmware update for the DJI Flip, but this is the first time it’s been folded into an official DJI Fly app release.

The latest app update (v1.17.4) also brings general bug fixes and performance tweaks, making it a worthwhile upgrade even if you’re not aiming for Spielberg-style shots.

The Dolly Zoom effect is currently exclusive to the DJI Flip, meaning other selfie drones like the DJI Neo miss out for now, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it expands to more models in future updates.

Version 1.17.4 of the DJI Fly app is available now via the App Store and Google Play.

