New iPhone 17 Air hands-on video pops up from a trusted source

Quick Summary A hands-on video has leaked, claiming to show off the iPhone 17 Air. Posted by trusted source Majin Bu on X, it presents the device from all angles but with the screen turned off.

No sooner does one device launch, than another hits headlines. Samsung revealed its latest folding devices this week in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 but less than 24 hours later, Apple has stolen back some of the limelight.

Google’s Pixel and Apple’s iPhone are the next two major device families still due to launch before the end of the year, with the Pixel 10 models expected in August and the iPhone 17 models in September.

And there’s a chance Apple could shake things up a little for the iPhone 17, with numerous reports suggesting the company is going to reveal a super slim model in the iPhone 17 Air.

What does the hands-on video of the iPhone 17 Air tell us?

Nothing is official of course, but a new hands on video has appeared online claiming to show off the device.

The 18-second video was published by Majin Bu on X (via 91Mobiles), and it focuses predominately on the rear of the device, with the screen off when it rolls over to the front.

iPhone 17 Air Black looks so good pic.twitter.com/ovOTNUKEg6July 8, 2025

It's thought it is a dummy unit and no extra details were revealed in the video, though it appears to be incredibly slim.

Previous rumours have suggested the iPhone 17 Air could be just 5.5mm thin, which would be fractionally thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge that launched a couple of months ago.

It's rumoured to be around 163mm in height, 77.6mm in width and offer a 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina display with Dynamic Island.

Elsewhere, the battery capacity for the iPhone 17 Air is said to be somewhere between 3,000mAh and 4,000mAh and it's thought it could get a 120Hz display, but without Apple's ProMotion technology.

This is all speculation for now, but with so many leaks surrounding this device, we'd be surprised if it didn't appear in September alongside the other iPhone 17 models.