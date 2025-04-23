Apple reportedly preparing the iPhone 17e already
But it sounds like an odd launch window
Quick Summary
A new report suggests there will be an iPhone 17e after all.
That squashes rumours of a bi-annual release cycle.
2025 has already been an exciting year for iPhone fans. While the hottest property is usually reserved for the end of Apple's year, the brand broke that trend this year, with an early launch.
That saw the iPhone 16e hit shelves. The device is the new face of the iPhone SE series, and offers a more familiar appearance for the range which is more in keeping with its core range of devices.
Much has been pondered about the release schedule for this new range. The iPhone SE it succeeded was only released every two years, prompting many to suggest that the new 'e' handsets might follow suit.
It looks likely that the devices are going to arrive every year, though, according to a new leak on Weibo. That suggests that production for the iPhone 17e is "on the agenda" and will be unveiled next year.
Peculiarly, the slated launch date is for May 2026. That's three months later than the iPhone 16e was unveiled this year, which would be an odd change to make.
The February release offered a good cadence with the remainder of the range, marking a major talking point for the range twice a year. A May launch would be much more lop-sided, sitting very close to the launch of new core range in September.
The report also suggests that the back panel of the device will be unchanged from the current 16e variant. That means we'll likely still see a single rear camera design, though that's no bad thing.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There are no other details to go on, though we'd anticipate a next-gen processor for the range at a minimum. I suspect there will be some other magic added to lift the handset a step above the current iteration. For now, though, we'll just have to wait – and seemingly wait much longer than we first thought.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
iPhone 17 Pro case leak shows Apple really is about to make a huge design swerve
This is going to alienate some users
By Sam Cross
-
New iPhone 17 Pro Max renders give us the best look yet at the flagship phone
This is going to cause a stir
By Sam Cross
-
Apple's iPhone just did something it never has before
This is an unprecedented event for the iPhone
By Sam Cross
-
Leaked iPhone Fold pricing suggests it will be fighting an uphill battle from the start
It looks set to be the most expensive foldable phone
By Sam Cross
-
Will there ever be a US-made iPhone?
It's something right-wing commentators have called for
By Sam Cross
-
Is the cost of my iPhone going up? Everything we know about the effects of tariffs on tech
It's an uncertain time for tech fans, with predictions not looking good for the price of phones, laptops and more in the US and beyond
By Sam Cross
-
iOS 19's new design leaks straight after WWDC 25 announcement
This could be a significant change
By Sam Cross
-
Your iPhone tipped to get a seismic upgrade with iOS 19 – the biggest in many years
It's said to be the most significant overhaul in over a decade
By Sam Cross