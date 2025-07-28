iPhone 17 Pro tipped for massive camera upgrade

Quick Summary Fresh rumours about the iPhone 17 Pro models have emerged. That suggests that it could get a suite of camera-themed upgrades.

With the iPhone 17 family expected to launch within the next few months, it's no surprise that output from the rumour mill has ramped up somewhat. After a small fallow period, we're now seeing tons of new tidbits from different sources.

Today, the rumour mill has set its sights on the iPhone 17 Pro models. Specifically, a new report suggests they could have seriously upgraded camera quality, and added hardware and software to support serious photography and videography.

The report comes from macrumors, and cites an unnamed tipster who claims to have seen a commercial for the new device. That suggests a trio of newly revealed features, all of which concern the camera.

First up is an upgraded telephoto lens, which offers up to an 8x optical zoom. That would be a marked improvement on the already decent 5x available in the iPhone 16 Pro, and should enable users to snap shots of things at fair distances without losing quality.

(Image credit: Future)

To go alongside the hardware boost, there's also said to be a new camera app. That's designed to bring pro-grade photography and videography to the device, though there's no word on whether the app will be limited to just the pro level models or if all of the new models will have that included.

Last but not least, there is said to be a new camera control button on the top edge of the handsets. That's designed to offer quick access to some of the control features involved in using the camera, and should make it easier than ever to use the device for pro-grade work.

It's worth noting that the report hasn't verified any of these claims independently, so for now it's worth taking the claims with a pinch of salt. Still, it's not the most far-fetched claim out there, and could plausibly be seen when the handsets launch later this year.

For now, we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for more information as it arrives.