The iPhone 17 family could look radically different... even from each other

Quick Summary Leaked renders of the iPhone 17 range show off a very odd design. That sees differences in almost every model in the range.

One thing most people love about the iPhone range is how familiar it is. Most users buy themselves a new iPhone, transfer all of their apps and data and end up with a fresh handset which looks, feels and operates just like their old one. It's a big part of the appeal for many Apple fans.

That's why it's really unusual to see new leaked renders of the iPhone 17 lineup with radically different designs. The image comes from Majin Bu on Twitter – a leaker with a good reputation in the technology space.

The image appears to show the iPhone 17 Air, the base model, and two variants of the Pro-level devices. The two Pro models share a similar design – albeit one completely alien from the current handsets.

Both make use of an elongated camera bump which extends across the entire width of the panel, shifting the LIDAR sensor and the microphone over to the right-hand edge. They also show a separate panel on the lower portion in a different colour. It's not quite clear what this is meant to represent – possibly a different material for that section.

iPhone 17 Lineup CAD pic.twitter.com/xednTkpJnqFebruary 23, 2025

The base model is the most similar. In fact, it's pretty much unchanged from the current iPhone 16 handset, and should offer some comfort for anyone seeking that familiarity which Apple is loved for.

Then there's the iPhone 17 Air. We already knew that one could have a different look, but here it's shown with a single camera and an elongated camera bar. It's very reminiscent of the Google Pixel 9, and the single camera is an interesting choice.

Perhaps the biggest oddity of all, though, is the timing. When the iPhone 16e was launched recently, I praised the brand for finally bringing its more budget-conscious handset in line with others in its range. It felt like the SE – often kept at arms length from the core lineup – had been welcomed into the family.

With these changes, though, that family feels more disjointed than ever. Let's hope that these renders are either wrong, or don't do justice to the actual design.