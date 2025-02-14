iPhone 17 Pro design "leaks", but if it looks like this I'll eat 100 hats
There's a new camera module tipped for Apple's next flagship iPhone
Quick Summary
There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro already, but the latest report shows the device off in 3D renders.
The biggest change seems to be coming to the camera module on the rear. It's massive!
Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, has announced the date for the company's next event – 19 February – but while it is possible we will see a new iPhone launch, it almost certainly won't be the iPhone 17. Instead, it is thought the iPhone SE will be updated after a couple of years sitting quietly on the shelf.
The iPhone 17 models are then expected to follow later this year, sticking to their usual timeline of a September release. But despite that being several months away, we've already seen some 3D renders of what the iPhone 17 Pro could look like. And it's a bit alarming.
What could the iPhone 17 Pro look like?
Coming from serial leaker Jon Prosser and posted on the Front Page Tech YouTube channel (via 9to5Mac), the renders are allegedly based on information from his sources. They also contradict what some previous rumours have suggested for the device.
According to Prosser, the camera lenses of the iPhone 17 Pro will remain in the same arrangement as they are currently in, but the housing will change from a smallish square to something that spans the width of the phone, with the LiDAR sensor, flash and microphone moving to the right.
It's quite a monstrosity that takes the Pixel 9 camera band to a whole new level. And, to be honest, it seems very un-Apple-like. So much so, that we doubt it'll end up this way.
Stranger things have happened, however.
Prosser also claims the iPhone 17 Pro will have a single colour on the rear – some rumours had previously suggested a two-tone finish – though he mentioned that the camera bar will be a darker tone than the rest of the back plate.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
For now, it's worth taking these renders with a very big pinch of salt. For starters, we are still several months away from the iPhone 17 Pro launch, so it's also possible that Prosser's sources are wrong. It could also be that this is merely one of several design paths the next iPhone could take.
We'll keep our eyes peeled for more.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Withings Body Scan review: The future of home health monitoring
Withings' most advanced scales yet provide next-level body analysis for your home
By Lucy Miller Published
-
Ninja Black Perfect Temperature Kettle review: a reliable choice with a super fast boiling time
Yes, the leading air fryer brand also makes kettles!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Apple event confirmed for 19th Feb – will it be an iPhone SE 4?
Tim Cook has announced a new addition to the Apple family is coming next week
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Here's when the first OLED MacBook Pro might become available
But don't hold your breath just yet
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
iPhone SE 4 and new iPad launch plans become more clear – other new Apple devices too
Industry expert Mark Gurman has clarified Apple's plans for its latest device refresh
By Rik Henderson Published
-
New Apple iPad could arrive this week, with one major upgrade planned
The new iPhone SE 4 could be joined by a new iPad in the coming days
By Rik Henderson Published
-
iPhone SE 4 revealed early by renowned case manufacturer
Also confirms it'll be called "iPhone SE (4th gen)"
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sonos planned a crazy new product for iPhone owners, but reportedly scrapped it
Sonos had a plan for an iPhone accessory, but it didn't come to pass
By Chris Hall Published
-
Apple iPhone SE 4 could launch as soon as next week, claims expert
The rumours suggest a decent overhaul too
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This Apple Watch cable can also charge your iPhone or even a Samsung Galaxy S25
This interesting cable from Nomad is perfect for Apple fans who travel
By Britta O'Boyle Published