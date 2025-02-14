iPhone 17 Pro design "leaks", but if it looks like this I'll eat 100 hats

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, has announced the date for the company's next event – 19 February – but while it is possible we will see a new iPhone launch, it almost certainly won't be the iPhone 17. Instead, it is thought the iPhone SE will be updated after a couple of years sitting quietly on the shelf.

The iPhone 17 models are then expected to follow later this year, sticking to their usual timeline of a September release. But despite that being several months away, we've already seen some 3D renders of what the iPhone 17 Pro could look like. And it's a bit alarming.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro leak

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

What could the iPhone 17 Pro look like?

Coming from serial leaker Jon Prosser and posted on the Front Page Tech YouTube channel (via 9to5Mac), the renders are allegedly based on information from his sources. They also contradict what some previous rumours have suggested for the device.

According to Prosser, the camera lenses of the iPhone 17 Pro will remain in the same arrangement as they are currently in, but the housing will change from a smallish square to something that spans the width of the phone, with the LiDAR sensor, flash and microphone moving to the right.

Here's the iPhone 17 Pro | First Look - YouTube Here's the iPhone 17 Pro | First Look - YouTube
Watch On

It's quite a monstrosity that takes the Pixel 9 camera band to a whole new level. And, to be honest, it seems very un-Apple-like. So much so, that we doubt it'll end up this way.

Stranger things have happened, however.

Prosser also claims the iPhone 17 Pro will have a single colour on the rear – some rumours had previously suggested a two-tone finish – though he mentioned that the camera bar will be a darker tone than the rest of the back plate.

For now, it's worth taking these renders with a very big pinch of salt. For starters, we are still several months away from the iPhone 17 Pro launch, so it's also possible that Prosser's sources are wrong. It could also be that this is merely one of several design paths the next iPhone could take.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for more.

