Apple event confirmed for 19th Feb – will it be an iPhone SE 4?
Tim Cook has announced a new addition to the Apple family is coming next week
Quick summary
Tim Cook has revealed the date of the next Apple launch as 19th February on his social account. This is likely to feature the iPhone SE replacement and maybe more.
It's the news we've been expecting all week, but rather than just an announcement, Apple CEO Tim Cook has given the date for the next Apple launch. Happening on Wednesday 19th February, there's little information about what will be revealed, only that we will get to meet the newest member of the Apple family.
What that means is most likely the iPhone SE 4, a new version of the budget iPhone that has proved popular over the years but has been well due an update. There's also a possibility that Tim could be referencing the new iPad 11 – the base-level model that is expected to also be getting an upgrade this week.
The image Tim Cook used also bears a resemblance to the Apple AirTag. But surely there wouldn't be this much fuss over a second generation of the AirTag? Of course, there is a chance that all these theories are right, and in fact, we are about to see an iPhone SE, iPad 11 and AirTag 2.
For that though, we have a few days to wait. That gives us time to speculate a little more as to what the devices will and won't offer.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This four-move HYROX workout will improve your running and build lower-body muscle
Compromised running is key if you want to smash a HYROX PB
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Netflix and chilli – streaming service opens its first themed restaurant
Wonder if they serve crispy Squid Games?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Here's when the first OLED MacBook Pro might become available
But don't hold your breath just yet
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
iPhone SE 4 and new iPad launch plans become more clear – other new Apple devices too
Industry expert Mark Gurman has clarified Apple's plans for its latest device refresh
By Rik Henderson Published
-
New Apple iPad could arrive this week, with one major upgrade planned
The new iPhone SE 4 could be joined by a new iPad in the coming days
By Rik Henderson Published
-
iPhone SE 4 revealed early by renowned case manufacturer
Also confirms it'll be called "iPhone SE (4th gen)"
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sonos planned a crazy new product for iPhone owners, but reportedly scrapped it
Sonos had a plan for an iPhone accessory, but it didn't come to pass
By Chris Hall Published
-
Apple iPhone SE 4 could launch as soon as next week, claims expert
The rumours suggest a decent overhaul too
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This Apple Watch cable can also charge your iPhone or even a Samsung Galaxy S25
This interesting cable from Nomad is perfect for Apple fans who travel
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple Invites is the party planning app your iPhone deserves
The new Apple app is designed to help you create custom invitations
By Mat Gallagher Published