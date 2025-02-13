Apple event confirmed for 19th Feb – will it be an iPhone SE 4?

Quick summary Tim Cook has revealed the date of the next Apple launch as 19th February on his social account. This is likely to feature the iPhone SE replacement and maybe more.

It's the news we've been expecting all week, but rather than just an announcement, Apple CEO Tim Cook has given the date for the next Apple launch. Happening on Wednesday 19th February, there's little information about what will be revealed, only that we will get to meet the newest member of the Apple family.

What that means is most likely the iPhone SE 4, a new version of the budget iPhone that has proved popular over the years but has been well due an update. There's also a possibility that Tim could be referencing the new iPad 11 – the base-level model that is expected to also be getting an upgrade this week.

The image Tim Cook used also bears a resemblance to the Apple AirTag. But surely there wouldn't be this much fuss over a second generation of the AirTag? Of course, there is a chance that all these theories are right, and in fact, we are about to see an iPhone SE, iPad 11 and AirTag 2.

For that though, we have a few days to wait. That gives us time to speculate a little more as to what the devices will and won't offer.

