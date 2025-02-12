iPhone SE 4 and new iPad launch plans become more clear – other new Apple devices too
Industry expert Mark Gurman has clarified Apple's plans for its latest device refresh
Quick Summary
The Apple iPhone SE 4 launch is now thought to be set for next week, after not materialising in the last couple of days.
However, the new entry-level iPad could appear sometime today.
After months of speculation, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch soon, but previous suggestions that it could appear this week have been reassessed. In addition, the new entry-level iPad is yet to make an appearance, along with some other tweaks to Apple devices.
So, when can we expect to see the firm's new budget iPhone and the other products? Well., Bloomberg's Apple expert, Mark Gurman has provided some clarification.
Taking to X, he now believes the iPhone SE 4 will be announced "by next week", as Apple has started to invite journalists to product briefings. It was previously suggested that the handset could launch as soon as yesterday (through a press release rather than actual event), but that clearly failed to materialise.
In our own experience, Apple tends to book in briefings on the day of the announcement or soon after, so Gurman's latest timeline makes sense.
New iPhone SE is still imminent and should be announced by next week, when the company is holding product briefings. Tomorrow there’s a smaller announcement. For Friday, Apple Vision Pro reps are reaching out to press about an announcement to come. M4 MacBook Air within weeks. https://t.co/UabWO0shjYFebruary 12, 2025
However, unlike the new iPhone, the new iPad could still make an appearance this week – today, in fact.
Gurman is convinced that a "smaller announcement" is expected, and that could well be for the first entry-level iPad refresh in over two years.
As for other Apple products, he claims the Vision Pro could get an announcement on Valentine's Day – this Friday, 14 February – and the M4 MacBook Air should finally be made official "within weeks".
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's not yet known what the Vision Pro announcement could be, although 9to5Mac suggests that it might be the confirmation of compatibility with Sony's PSVR2 controllers, as previously rumoured.
We guess we'll see in the coming days – or from later today, if the Apple-focused journalist is spot on with his guesswork.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Patagonia redesigned its massively popular fleece line-up for 2025 and it looks ready for the mountains
The new R1 fleece is designed with input from thousands of climbing hours
By Matt Kollat Published
-
This is officially the coolest electric toothbrush I've ever seen
16 brushing settings and a 30-day battery life? Yes please
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
New Apple iPad could arrive this week, with one major upgrade planned
The new iPhone SE 4 could be joined by a new iPad in the coming days
By Rik Henderson Published
-
iPhone SE 4 revealed early by renowned case manufacturer
Also confirms it'll be called "iPhone SE (4th gen)"
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sonos planned a crazy new product for iPhone owners, but reportedly scrapped it
Sonos had a plan for an iPhone accessory, but it didn't come to pass
By Chris Hall Published
-
Apple iPhone SE 4 could launch as soon as next week, claims expert
The rumours suggest a decent overhaul too
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This Apple Watch cable can also charge your iPhone or even a Samsung Galaxy S25
This interesting cable from Nomad is perfect for Apple fans who travel
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple Invites is the party planning app your iPhone deserves
The new Apple app is designed to help you create custom invitations
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
iPhone SE 4 price could be surprising... in a good way
This might be my favourite iPhone this year
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple could launch something completely new this week
This is an unexpected development
By Sam Cross Published