iPhone SE 4 and new iPad launch plans become more clear – other new Apple devices too

Industry expert Mark Gurman has clarified Apple's plans for its latest device refresh

The Apple iPhone SE 4 launch is now thought to be set for next week, after not materialising in the last couple of days.

However, the new entry-level iPad could appear sometime today.

After months of speculation, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch soon, but previous suggestions that it could appear this week have been reassessed. In addition, the new entry-level iPad is yet to make an appearance, along with some other tweaks to Apple devices.

So, when can we expect to see the firm's new budget iPhone and the other products? Well., Bloomberg's Apple expert, Mark Gurman has provided some clarification.

Taking to X, he now believes the iPhone SE 4 will be announced "by next week", as Apple has started to invite journalists to product briefings. It was previously suggested that the handset could launch as soon as yesterday (through a press release rather than actual event), but that clearly failed to materialise.

In our own experience, Apple tends to book in briefings on the day of the announcement or soon after, so Gurman's latest timeline makes sense.

However, unlike the new iPhone, the new iPad could still make an appearance this week – today, in fact.

Gurman is convinced that a "smaller announcement" is expected, and that could well be for the first entry-level iPad refresh in over two years.

As for other Apple products, he claims the Vision Pro could get an announcement on Valentine's Day – this Friday, 14 February – and the M4 MacBook Air should finally be made official "within weeks".

It's not yet known what the Vision Pro announcement could be, although 9to5Mac suggests that it might be the confirmation of compatibility with Sony's PSVR2 controllers, as previously rumoured.

We guess we'll see in the coming days – or from later today, if the Apple-focused journalist is spot on with his guesswork.

