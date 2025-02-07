Apple iPhone SE 4 could launch as soon as next week, claims expert
The rumours suggest a decent overhaul too
Quick Summary
A report claims the next-gen iPhone SE will launch sooner than expected – next week, in fact.
The suggestion comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who says that there won't be a dedicated event – it'll be revealed via press release instead.
Apple announced the iPhone 16 series in September last year, with four models in the line up. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max succeeded the iPhone 15 series, but there was one model missing – the iPhone SE.
The entry level iPhone first launched in 2016, was updated in 2020 and again in 2022 for a third-generation. The design didn't change much in that time, but the hardware under the hood was upgraded.
But that hardware isn't powerful enough to support Apple Intelligence, and with over two years having passed since the last model appeared, all eyes are on the proposed iPhone SE 4.
It also seems that we won't have too much longer to wait for it.
What's the latest rumour surrounding the iPhone SE 4?
There have been a number of rumours surrounding the device over the last couple of months, with reports having previously suggested iPhone SE 4 would likely arrive in March or April time. However, the latest report suggests it could be much earlier than that – as soon as next week, in fact.
Picked up by 91Mobiles, the potential launch window comes from reliable source Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. It suggests the iPhone SE 4 will be announced via a press release next week (beginning 10 February) and go on sale later this month.
Gurman doesn't offer any more details than that, although previous rumours have claimed the Home button will finally be ditched in favour of a design similar to what's offered on the iPhone 16.
It's not currently clear if it will have a notch at the top of the display or Dynamic Island, though most rumours point towards the entry-level iPhone featuring an A18 chip under its hood. That's similar to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and will allow it to support Apple Intelligence.
It is also expected to have a single 48-megapixel camera on the rear, rather than the dual camera offering of the iPhone 16.
Whether Gurman is right and the iPhone SE 4 will launch next week remains to be seen, but at least we don't have long to wait to find out.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
