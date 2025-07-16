Apple iPhone 17 Pro could see a design change we really didn't expect, nor want

Quick Summary The iPhone 17 Pro range could have one change which no-one asked for. That would see a peculiar material change. This one is going to need some explaining...

It's safe to say the launch of the iPhone 17 range this year will be one of the most significant in the history of the brand. Swathes of leaks and rumours suggest that the range will undergo a significant change this time out, with each model employing a different design.

Until now, that has mostly concerned the design of the camera bar. The iPhone 17 family appears to utilise a different design for each model in the range, which is far less cohesive than we've become used to from the brand.

Now, it looks as though an unwelcome shake-up could be coming in the materials department, too. According to a report from macrumours – which quotes noted analyst, Jeff Pu – the iPhone Pro models in the next range will make use of aluminium frames, rather than titanium.

That material isn't entirely done away with, though. The long-rumoured slim phone – the iPhone 17 Air – is said to make use of that material, while everything else is left to make use of aluminium.

It certainly makes sense to utilise on the slimmer handset. Titanium has higher strength than aluminium, which will undoubtedly be crucial given the narrow dimensions of the handset.

But given the promotion of titanium as the brand's material of choice for premium products like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it's a little odd to see such a regression. With no clear physical benefit – beyond a slightly lighter weight – many are speculating that it could be more of a cost consideration.

Even so, it's likely to put a dent in the public perception of the device. Paying a premium price for a premium product should mean you get premium materials, and when that doesn't happen, questions are going to be asked.

With a launch window which traditionally happens in the autumn, we don't have long to wait until the devices should be launched. And it's safe to say – with so many changes rumoured – we're expecting a lot of eyes to be on the event.

