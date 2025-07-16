Home Assistant rolls out impressive free update to boost app usability
The previous update was released back in May
QUICK SUMMARY
Home Assistant has rolled out a new app update, bringing smart, user-friendly improvements across iOS and Android.
Highlights include quick access to the Control Centre, fixes for macOS download defaults and CarPlay sensor units, as well as drag-and-drop server reordering.
Home Assistant is one of the most popular smart home platforms out there, loved by users for its accessibility and ease of use. However, even the best of the best run into a few hiccups now and then, and Home Assistant is no exception.
The good news is that a fresh new update has just rolled out, following the previous version release from May, which already brought some nice improvements to onboarding and the overall app experience.
This latest update builds on that, and it's available now for both iOS and Android users.
There are quite a few handy tweaks and fixes, with the first allowing users to now open the More Info section right from the Control Centre. A bug related to the macOS Download folder has also been squashed, and CarPlay users will be happy to know that missing measurement units in sensor states are back.
A long-standing issue for iOS users has also finally been resolved. In the past, if your Home Assistant server was disconnected, you couldn’t even access the settings in the companion app. Now, you’ll see a handy Settings button when opening the app, even if the server isn’t reachable.
All in all, it’s a small but meaningful update that makes the app just that bit nicer to use – which is never a bad thing.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
