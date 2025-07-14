3 smart home gadgets that will help lower the cost of your home insurance

There are plenty of reasons to bring smart gadgets into your home, but there's a certain few that can actually help you save money, especially when it comes to insurance premiums. We’ve already looked into whether a video doorbell can lower your insurance costs, but now it’s time to zoom out and look at the bigger picture.

With insurance quotes climbing by the day, we thought it was the perfect time to round up three of the best money-saving smart devices. Not only can these gadgets make your home safer and more efficient, but they can also reduce insurance costs by as much as 15%.

So, if you’re already tech-curious, these are definitely worth checking out.

1. Security system

(Image credit: Future)

First up, and probably the most obvious, is a smart security system. Whether it’s a full setup with the best security cameras or just one of the best video doorbells, these devices help keep intruders at bay by sending real-time alerts and even connecting to professional monitoring services.

As they seriously reduce the risk of theft and break-ins, many insurance companies will knock 5% to 15% off your premium just for having one installed.

2. Smart smoke and carbon monoxide detector

(Image credit: First Alert)

Next on the list is a smart smoke and carbon monoxide detector. Unlike old-school alarms that only go off when you're home to hear them, these smart versions send alerts to your phone no matter where you are. Some can even work with your HVAC system to shut things down in an emergency.

Early detection means less damage, which is why insurers often offer around a 5% discount for having these in place.

3. Smart water leak detector

(Image credit: Govee)

Finally, don’t overlook smart water leak detectors. These underrated gadgets keep an eye on your plumbing, detect leaks early, and in some cases, automatically shut off the water to prevent a full-on flood.

Since water damage is one of the most common home insurance claims, insurance providers love when homeowners take steps to prevent it. Many will offer discounts, rebates, or even lower deductibles for installing a leak detection system.

Oh, and if you’re looking for budget-friendly options, check out IKEA’s range of smart sensors, as they’re surprisingly affordable and super easy to set up.