3 must-have Lego sets for adults

Most Lego fans fall in love with the hobby as a child, but that doesn’t mean it’s for children only. Far from it, in fact.

Some of the best sets the company puts out these days are targeted specifically at its enormous adult audience, often playing on nostalgia or appealing to passionate fandoms.

Sure, the kids have fun with their Lego, but they don’t have the patience for these often incredibly meticulous builds that look amazing as display pieces.

From cinephiles to sport fanatics, there’s an adult Lego set for everyone, but I’ve picked out three of my recent favourites here.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Ideas Jaws

This summer marks the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s early career-defining masterpiece, Jaws, and you can pay tribute to the film that invented the summer blockbuster in 1975 with this 1,503-piece Lego set. It recreates the scene where the shark takes his first of many nibbles out of the Orca.

The finished shark can be displayed in two ways: either breaching the water to face down Chief Brody, marine biologist Hooper and Quint the hunter, with all three characters included as minifigures; or on its own on a stand.

Brody’s iconic “You’re gonna need a bigger boat!” line is printed on a tile that sits on the base, so the only thing you need to add is your very best dun-dun dun-duns.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Ideas Disney Pixar Luxo Jnr.

Pixar films are definitely for the whole family, but there are now millions of adults who grew up with the likes of Toy Story, The Incredibles and Monsters, Inc. That's probably why Lego is aiming its Pixar Luxo Jr. build primarily at its 18+ audience.

The playful desk lamp has been the mascot of the beloved animation studio for decades, and this very manageable 613-piece set lets you recreate it in all its bouncing glory.

As well as the lamp itself, you also get to build the Pixar Ball it’s so often seen playing with, complete with hidden references to some of Pixar’s most famous films.

Lego’s Luxo Jr. is just as poseable as the on-screen version, and it’s just a shame it doesn’t function as an actual lamp, or you’d never need another one again.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Technic Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car

We’re right in the thick of the current F1 season, and if you’re looking for something to do when you’re not glued to the TV watching the real thing, Lego’s painstakingly detailed replica of Ferrari’s SF-24 will keep you busy for a while.

Made up of 1,361 pieces, this 1:8 scale model obviously looks the part with its authentic Scuderia Ferrari livery, but a lot of what makes it so impressive is inside – you can take off the engine cover to reveal the fully buildable 1600 cc V6 engine, complete with a spinning MGU-H unit.

The car also has a two-speed gearbox, suspension and working steering. If you were only Borrower size, you could probably even take it for a ride.