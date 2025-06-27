3 action franchises to binge on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+

There's something deeply satisfying when something blows up on film. In reality, we would all run away screaming and deeply traumatised – and rightly so. But we all love seeing a mighty bang on the big or small screen.

It's the same with fist fights, shootouts and car chases – we love them all. And thankfully there are plenty of them all in the world of movies to sate our insatiable appetite.

Here then are three action movie franchises available to binge on streaming services right now, presenting the finest of the finest when it comes to simple, dumb fun.

Matrix Trailer HD (1999) - YouTube Watch On

Matrix

Back in the late 90s, the Matrix trilogy reinvented modern action cinema. They helped bring insanely complex CGI sequences to the mainstream and that crowned Keanu Reeves as the undisputed king of the action genre. Arguably, they went downhill from the unparalleled initial entry, but in retrospect, even the sequels are still worth a watch today.

The Matrix, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions are each available on Netflix to do just that. You'll have to rent or buy the 2021 sequel, Matrix Resurrections, but it doesn't cost much today.

The whole series starts with computer hacker Neo (Reeves) finding out that reality is a simulated construct created and controlled by alien machines – which is pretty heady stuff. And thanks to guidance by the mythical Morpheus (Laurence Fishburn) and Trinity’(Carrie-Anne Moss), he gradually becomes aware of his role as "The One" and must therefore take on mankind's puppet masters.

Honestly, the story and plot really don't matter that much. Confusing and sometimes cringingly written, even for the time, the films sell themselves on the visual and the groundbreaking stunt and CGI work, and in that they are a real feast.

Basically, ignore the GCSE level philosophy and (occasional) terrible performance, plus the fact that it barely makes any real sense, and you'll have a blast.

Deadpool | Official HD Trailer #1 | 2016 - YouTube Watch On

Deadpool

The outcast of the Marvel Universe, Deadpool had a disastrous debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, with the director and writers simply not getting the "merc with a mouth" at all. However, thanks to a massive cult fan base and a wisecracking Hollywood star, he finally found his hilarious feet in a series of movies that are as eye-wettingly funny as they are violent.

As with the Wrexham football team, Ryan Reynolds pushed hard for this franchise, and we're do glad he did.

Available on Disney+, the Deadpool trilogy blends graphic violence, self aware parody, and ridicule of superhero tropes with top level action and actual heartfelt moments.

Their success is in no small part thanks to a central performance from an actor who was born to play the role, and an ensemble cast who just "get it".

So if you're one of the very few who haven't watched the entire Deadpool run yet, what the heck are you waiting for?

THE EQUALIZER - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The Equalizer

As a child of the 70s/80s, there will only ever be one Equalizer for me: Edward Woodward.

Nobody walked around slowly, did very little and was as out of touch with the modern day like he. Denzel is pretty good too, though.

Based on the classic 80s TV series of the same name The Equalizer has become a huge franchise hit with three films now in its stable, with rumours of a fourth and fifth gaining credibility rapidly.

You can currently watch the trilogy across Netflix (1 and 3) and Amazon Prime Video (2), to see what all the fuss is about.

Denzel Washington stars as Robert McCall, a former government assassin seeking redemption by helping victims of injustice – generally with incredible acts of planned and controlled violence.

In each film, we see him protecting the vulnerable and seeking revenge on those who would do harm to him or those around him. Blending gritty action with emotional depth, the films see McCall battling his inner turmoil and external enemies.

The Equalizer movies are pure popcorn cinema. They are well made, with solid storylines and good performances, including Washington’s iconic turn. They don't demand your absolute attention and there is simply no limit to the amount of rewatches you can handle.

Put one on now…. go on! It will absolutely brighten up your day.