Denzel Washington's new movie is now on Netflix – his best sequel ever

Can you believe that The Equalizer 3 was first in cinemas back in 2023? It was presented in IMAX format where available, really doubling down on the 'don't watch me on streaming first' motion.

Well, now you can watch it on the best streaming service! Because The Equalizer 3 has officially arrived on Netflix, after its UK stint of availability on Sky Cinema via NOW here in the UK.

It's not Denzel Washington's newest movie, though, as Gladiator 2 has since graced our screens. That said, based on ratings, The Equalizer 3 is his best-ever sequel, which fans have truly loved.

Well, all those aged 18+ anyway. As you can see from the 'red band' trailer, below, The Equalizer 3 takes no prisoners. This is one slick action caper.

The Equalizer 3 trailer

Is The Equalizer 3 a good movie?

While I didn't love the original The Equalizer, it knows its place, and it's a fun watch overall. The third chapter in the series – sold as 'the finale', but actually it won't be, as Denzel has confirmed 4 and 5 are in the works – comes up as the most appreciated by fans.

Check out the Rotten Tomatoes audience score, which is sat at 93%, and it's hard to ignore how much the fans have gotten behind this movie. Especially as the previous two sit on 61% and 77% respectively.

It's totally subjective, though, as the same site's critics' scores are way lower, with The Equalizer 3 only on 76%. Which, if you're looking for amped-up bone-crunching sound effects, and lots of Denzel Washington staring at people in different ways, you might agree with.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And believe me: Denzel doesn't half stare. You only need to watch the trailer to get more than a glimpse of this assassin characters deep stare-into-your-soul looks, which he pulls off with ease. That's just Denzel doing Denzel; the class act.

What's The Equalizer 3 about?

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment) (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The Equalizer 3 is, as you've guessed from the title, the third part in The Equalizer series. There's almost a 10-year gap between the first and third flicks, though, so Denzel's character – Robert McCall – has been through it all and, a bit like James Bond trying to 'do retirement', has left his past behind to settle into a quiet, solo life in Italy.

Except, that's never going to happen, is it? Much as he wants to reconcile his past and watch birds fly by on his local Italian beach, trouble comes to town in the form of mafia crime bosses. But McCall isn't going to allow them to take over. Oh no!

The Equalizer 3 has all the components in play to entertain: Denzel stares aplenty, bone-crunching fights, gun-wielding bad guys getting taken out in various gristly fashions. You know the deal. But you'll still want to watch it. And now you shall, thanks to NEtflix.