Al Pacino masterpiece returns to Netflix, 30 years after acclaimed debut

Some movies are just all-time classics. But that doesn't mean they're always available on the best streaming services all of the time. It's why I've previously written about physical media remaining a choice format.

Take 1995's Heat – starring an epic ensemble cast, including Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer – as one prime example. It's still widely regarded as one of the best American action-thrillers – but it's only just returned to Netflix here in the UK.

Heat has been available on Netflix before, last departing on 1 May 2024, before reappearing on the streamer from 1 July this year. That's why I caught wind of it – I've recently watched Havoc, and the algorithm identified Heat as another movie for me.

Heat trailer

Heat (1995) Theatrical Trailer

What's 1995's Heat about?

Heat is about criminal mastermind, Neil McCauley (played by Robert De Niro), who is in the game for big bucks only – bank heists and suchlike – before one last planned job to call it a day and retire happily.

One of his men, however, has gone rogue, and while trying to get his ducks in a row, there's the bother of Lieutenant Hanna (played by Al Pacino), who is onto McCauley's tail.

Hanna has his own problems, likely to result of his work-life obsession, which bring their own elements of humanity to the movie. It's not just gunfights, but Heat certainly does pack the firepower – in so many ways.

McCauley and Hanna, despite trying to take one another out, form a sort of mutual respect, with De Niro and Pacino earning their stripes in brilliant portrayals. Director Michael Mann's big close-ups further add to the intensity.

Is Heat a good movie?

Like I said up top, some movies are all-time classics – and Heat is one such slice of cinema that endures even 30 years after its cinematic debut.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes sits at a very healthy 94%, showing that it's stood the test of time – from original release through to today's versions.

It's been re-released in many formats, given the movie's age, with a more recent 2022 4K Blu-ray remaster being the subject of many a cinephile.

Largely because that rework's re-grading has really pushed the black levels down, creating a very dark image. You may want to adjust the settings of your best OLED TV to make sure that you get some mid-level lift and peak highlights into the mix too.

Not that the Netflix version is the same, I've checked on my TV and it's the non-HDR HD version with a 5.1 sound mix. It looks very dramatic, though, which is what Heat offers in abundance.