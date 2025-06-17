I never knew this Ben Affleck sequel existed – it just crashed Amazon's top 10

Far from living under a rock, I spend a good chunk of time invested in new movies on the best streaming services – in part, as it's an aspect of my job. Despite this, however, sometimes blockbusters fly under my radar.

That can be a nice surprise, though, as I had no idea that Ben Affleck's 2016 hit, The Accountant, had spawned a sequel. Yet here we are: The Accountant 2 is available to stream right now on Amazon Prime Video.

I only noticed as the new movie smashed into the streamer's Top 10 chart last week and I immediately added it to my must-watch list. I rather enjoyed the original, y'see, although I did get side-tracked by Denzel Washington's latest, The Equalizer 3, also hitting Netflix this past weekend.

The Accountant 2 trailer

The Accountant 2 - Official Trailer - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

What's The Accountant 2 about?

But first a quick history lesson: the original The Accountant stars Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff, a hyper-intelligent (likely highly-functioning autistic) accountant who uses his skillset to cook the books for various criminal organisations.

Far from being 'the bad guy', though, Wolff is just better with numbers this he is people. Cue love interest, Dana Cummings (played by Anna Kendrick) and a Treasury agent, Ray King (J.K. Simmons), hot on his heels, and the mixing pot is set to be well and truly stirred.

For the sequel, Affleck reprises his role, alongside his on-screen brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal) in a more action-packed role than the original movie. It's not long before King is murdered, though, leaving behind a "find the accountant" message scrawled on his arm. The stage is set for major conspiracy.

Is The Accountant 2 a good movie?

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios / Warner Bros. Pictures) (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios / Warner Bros. Pictures) (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios / Warner Bros. Pictures) (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios / Warner Bros. Pictures) (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios / Warner Bros. Pictures) (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios / Warner Bros. Pictures) (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios / Warner Bros. Pictures)

Cummings is nowhere to be seen in the sequel, however, with a female assassin protagonist, Anaïs (Daniella Pineda), setting a rather different tangent for this movie.

Fans are loving it, though, with a massive 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. That defies the critics' rating (77%) and significantly surpasses the original movie's mere 53% score on the same aggregate site.

There are lots of verified audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, too, with positives such as "way better than I expected," from one viewer and "a well-thought-out action-packed movie," from another.

I've no idea how this big a deal flew by me without me noticing it a long time ago. But I'm glad it's now here as The Accountant 2 is a blast that you should most certainly add to your Amazon Prime Video watchlist.