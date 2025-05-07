Prime Video's bringing Orlando Bloom back to your screens
A rare Legolas sighting
Sometimes an actor can me massively successful and recognisable, but still transform into someone that you hardly ever see in big roles – and the reasons can be pretty obscure, or even fully private. After a long span in which he was a major leading man, one of the faces of Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, I think it's fair to say Orlando Bloom doesn't get around quite as much.
Still, he's a charming performer and remains game to try fun roles when they do come around, as exemplified by his new movie Deep Cover, coming to Amazon Prime Video on 12 June. He's one of the action-comedy's three stars, alongside Bryce Dallas-Howard and Nick Mohammed.
Deep Cover's writers were probably kicking themselves when Netflix released Hit Man last year, because the films have pretty similar premises. Where Netflix's Linklater flick starred Glen Powell as a part-time actor roped into drug busts for the police, Deep Cover takes things further into absurd territory.
It sees Dallas-Howard as Kat, an actor working as an improv teacher in London when she's approached by Sean Bean as a grizzled local detective. He wants her to choose some students to pose as hardened criminals to infiltrate the city's underworld, and she very much needs the cash on offer. Bloom and Mohammed play her chosen ones, and the three of them team up to act tough.
That looks like it's going to throw up plenty of funny scenarios, as these three earnest actors try their best to pretend they know how to do crimes. Of course, the cast list also throws up another important question – will Sean Bean die? He's famous for playing ill-fated characters, although this movie looks more light-hearted than his usual fare.
There are glimpses of other great character actors, including Ian McShane and Paddy Considine, so it actually looks like Deep Cover has the potential to be quite a hit when it comes out. It's continuing a really busy summer for Prime Video, as it seeks to be crowned as the best streaming service you can subscribe to.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Netflix drops a stunner of a horror trailer – if you can bear to watch it
Fear Street is creeping back
-
3 best movies to give your speakers a good workout
Some movies not only look good, they sound it too – here are three to stream that'll test your audio system
-
I can't believe the cameos in this raunchy new Prime Video comedy trailer
Overcompensating for something?
-
Prime Video's upcoming action-comedy looks unwatchable – in a good way?
Heads of State seems ludicrous
-
Nicole Kidman is on frightening form in new Prime Video trailer
Nine Perfect Strangers is back
-
Alien fans rejoice, new sci-fi series is near 46 years after landmark original
Alien: Earth gets a teaser
-
Netflix in May: Five new shows and movies you need to know about
Netflix is going for a big month
-
Amazon Prime Video in May: Don't miss these new shows and movies
Here are five highlights coming soon