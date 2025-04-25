"It's like a musical" says Tom Hardy of his new ultra-violent Netflix movie

Tom Hardy in a musical number? Not quite! Havoc, the star's latest all-action flick, is now streaming – and it's an action-packed and, based on the trailer below, rather violent romp.

Today, Friday 25 April, marks the movie's availability on Netflix, as the streamer's ongoing commitment to original content and its bid to remain among the best streaming services.

The headline quote comes as part of JustWatch's 'why to watch', provided by Hardy himself, as an upsell for the movie's release. It's certainly caught my attention, as I'm sure it has yours, too.

HAVOC | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Havoc is exactly what you’d expect – intense, wildly personal, and full of character," reads the JustWatch's site.

The movie never made it to theatrical release, however, with Netflix keeping this one firmly under its belt as part of its streaming platform only.

What's 'Havoc' about?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tom Hardy plays Walker in Havoc, a detective dealing with his city's criminal underworld – in a no-holds-barred kind of way.

When a drug deal goes bad, Walker becomes the target, with myriad crooks following his every move in their attempts to take him down.

There’s a secret geek in me that loves acting out in ‘interpretive dance’ through punching and kicking and biting and hitting people with hammers Tom Hardy on 'Havoc'

Walker, ever the good guy, finds that a key politician's son was involved in said drug deal, and while trying to rescue him finds out there's an unravelling web of corruption to be unpicked.

Is 'Havoc' well rated?

(Image credit: Netflix)

On the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, Havoc currently has no rating, as Netflix is keeping this one close to its chest ahead of the release date.

Interestingly, Havoc actually wrapped its initial filming way back in 2021, but a variety of reshoots delayed the movie's release, which is why the final cut is only just out.

The movie is directed by Gareth Evans, who IMDB recognises for his work as producer on popular show Gangs of London, but also as writer of 2017's The Raid, among other major projects.

Stream 'Havoc' on Netflix now

(Image credit: Netflix)

Despite its shooting setbacks, it looks like Tom Hardy's Netflix exclusive is going to be one hard-hitting, all-out action-thriller that'll take no prisoners.

It's replete with a packed cast, too, including Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olephant, plus Tom Hardy in the lead role, among many other well-recognised names.

Enough to tempt you to watch? With the second season of The Last of Us and other great shows out in abundance, time is precious in today's streaming world.