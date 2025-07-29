Garmin-style energy tracking just arrived on a wearable that costs a fraction of a new Fenix

Amazfit just launched a powerful new feature on its recently announced Helio Strap, and it sounds a lot like something you’d typically find on a far more expensive Garmin watch.

Called BioCharge Energy, this real-time energy score tracks how your body is coping with everything from workouts and sleep to daily stress and even office life.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Garmin’s Body Battery offers a similar readout.

Body Battery also combines heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, and activity data to give users a snapshot of their energy level.

The difference is that while Garmin typically reserves it for premium smartwatches, Amazfit is offering BioCharge Energy on a budget-friendly recovery wearable.

The Helio Strap is a sleek fitness monitor from disruptor brand Amazfit, selling for around $100/ £100.

Just like the Whoop MG, it has no display and can track sleep, stress, workout and more.

More data, fewer distractions

Unlike Amazfit’s own Readiness Score, a morning snapshot of physical and mental fatigue, BioCharge updates throughout the day.

It’s especially useful for runners or gym-goers who train in the afternoon or evening, offering data that reflects how they actually feel in the moment.

It’s also a good reality check for anyone second-guessing a hard session after a long workday.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

The BioCharge Energy feature slots into a wider recovery ecosystem across Amazfit’s Helio Strap, smart rings (see also: Amazfit Helio Ring review), and watches.

Metrics include HRV, resting HR, VO2max, sleep quality, and real-time fatigue and recovery insights.

Together, they offer a comprehensive toolkit for anyone who wants to train smarter, not harder.

If Garmin’s Body Battery is the benchmark for energy tracking, Amazfit’s Helio Strap is now offering a surprisingly close alternative at a fraction of the price.

You can buy the Helio Strap directly from Amazfit (it's currently sold out in the UK).