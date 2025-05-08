Whoop 5.0 wants to tell you your true age (and how to reverse it)

Performance-focused brand Whoop just launched two new wearables, Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG, a duo of sleeker, smarter bands designed to go far beyond sleep and strain tracking.

Anticipation about new Whoop wearables has been running high in recent years, as the company has not announced new hardware in years. The last sensor it launched was the Whoop 4.0 in 2021.

Whoop has always been well-regarded among athletes for its no-nonsense approach to tracking serious athletic performance, but the brand is trying to change that perception with the new feature set available on the new wearables.

Among these is a new health metric called Healthspan, which introduces "Whoop Age," a physiological age score based on the biometrics that matter most for long-term health.

“Many people today still think of Whoop as just for athletes… but we’ve redefined human performance,” says Alexi Coffey, Whoop Chief Product Officer.

“It’s not just about winning on the field; it’s about how well you sleep, recover, and understand your body so you can live better.”

Healthspan, developed in partnership with Dr Eric Verdin of the Buck Institute for Research on Ageing, uses nine core biometrics – including sleep duration and consistency, time in heart rate zones, resting heart rate, steps, and lean body mass – to calculate your Whoop Age and track your Pace of Ageing.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The brand says it’s a completely new way of looking at longevity that ties everyday habits to long-term outcomes.

(Image credit: Whoop)

Smaller design, better hardware

But that’s just the start. Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG have been redesigned inside and out. The devices are 7% smaller, with more advanced sensors, 26x faster data sampling, and a 14+ day battery life, extendable to a month with the new wireless PowerPack.

The Whoop MG (as in, Medical Grade) also introduces a new clasp with on-demand ECG readings, turning the wearable into a medical-grade heart screener.

Whoop 5.0 offers an FDA-cleared ECG feature and blood pressure insights, giving members a view into cardiovascular health without a cuff.

“Blood pressure is often asymptomatic, but it’s critical to understand how sleep, stress and performance impact your numbers,” says Coffey.

(Image credit: Whoop)

Improved sleep and hormonal insights

Also new is a redesigned Sleep Performance Score that balances consistency, efficiency, and sleep stress to offer more meaningful bedtime recommendations.

“Our new Sleep Performance Score looks at sleep meet versus need,” Coffey adds, “and pairs that with more actionable bedtime recommendations.”

For women, Whoop now offers hormonal insights that go well beyond cycle tracking, adapting to menstrual, pregnancy, or perimenopausal changes with tailored guidance.

It’s part of Whoop’s growing commitment to inclusivity. “We’re investing heavily in women’s health, since only 3% of medical research focuses on it today,” says Coffey.

Coming soon is Whoop Advanced Labs, which will integrate blood test results directly into the app.

"Imagine seeing how consistently getting just six and a half hours of sleep impacts your metabolic health, like elevated glucose levels or discovering you have high cholesterol and improving it through targeted changes to diet and exercise,” says Coffey.

The company also revamped its membership structure to make it more appealing to all manner of users.

Both bands are available now at Whoop.