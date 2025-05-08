Did WHOOP just win the wearable subscription game?

Whoop just made a bold play to shake up the wearable subscription model. Alongside the launch of Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG, the company has unveiled three new membership tiers and some of the most generous upgrade options I've seen from a wearable brand.

This is especially refreshing after the shock of the Garmin Connect+ launch only a month ago. Of course, Whoop has always placed a big emphasis on its subscription model, giving it a competitive edge over other wearable companies that introduced this later.

And clearly, the brand gave it a lot of thought and listened to feedback, which focused on the costliness of Whoop's offering. As a result, Whoop users will be able to choose from three different tiers in the future. The new plans are:

WHOOP One – £169/year: core tracking features

– £169/year: core tracking features WHOOP Peak – £229/year: adds advanced health, fitness, and longevity insights

– £229/year: adds advanced health, fitness, and longevity insights WHOOP Life – £349/year: full access including medical-grade ECG, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs

“Now that we have 3 membership tiers, you can choose what you want from Whoop,” says Alexi Coffey. “Members can choose to pay a one-time hardware fee, or purchase a membership extension, which waives the one-time hardware fee.”

Existing Whoop members will automatically be upgraded to the Whoop Peak tier with their current 4.0 device. But if you want the latest Whoop 5.0, you can simply extend your membership by 12 months and get the new device free of charge.

If you prefer not to commit, you can still upgrade by paying a one-time hardware fee (£49 for Whoop 5.0 or £79 for Whoop MG).

Gifting your Whoop just got easier

The brand is also encouraging members to pass their Whoop 4.0 devices on. Each upgrade comes with a Gift Kit that includes a new SuperKnit band, a sanitising wipe, and a gift box.

The recipient gets a 2-month free trial, and if they become a member, the original owner earns a credit to spend on Whoop apparel or accessories.

It’s a clever system that prioritises sustainability and avoids needless waste. The brand also offers other options for giving old bands a second life, from textile recycling to creative reuse.

“We encourage members to take advantage of these options to give their old devices a second life and reduce waste,” says the brand.

Whoop has even refined its steps algorithm on the 5.0 and MG models to cut noise and focus on accurate tracking, with steps now contributing to Healthspan scores.

From flexible pricing to thoughtful trade-in programs, WHOOP’s new model is a rare case of a wearable company giving power back to its members.

Find out more about the different membership options at Whoop.