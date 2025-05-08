Did WHOOP just win the wearable subscription game?
New plans, free upgrades, and an eco-friendly way to gift your old band
Whoop just made a bold play to shake up the wearable subscription model. Alongside the launch of Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG, the company has unveiled three new membership tiers and some of the most generous upgrade options I've seen from a wearable brand.
This is especially refreshing after the shock of the Garmin Connect+ launch only a month ago. Of course, Whoop has always placed a big emphasis on its subscription model, giving it a competitive edge over other wearable companies that introduced this later.
And clearly, the brand gave it a lot of thought and listened to feedback, which focused on the costliness of Whoop's offering. As a result, Whoop users will be able to choose from three different tiers in the future. The new plans are:
- WHOOP One – £169/year: core tracking features
- WHOOP Peak – £229/year: adds advanced health, fitness, and longevity insights
- WHOOP Life – £349/year: full access including medical-grade ECG, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs
“Now that we have 3 membership tiers, you can choose what you want from Whoop,” says Alexi Coffey. “Members can choose to pay a one-time hardware fee, or purchase a membership extension, which waives the one-time hardware fee.”
Existing Whoop members will automatically be upgraded to the Whoop Peak tier with their current 4.0 device. But if you want the latest Whoop 5.0, you can simply extend your membership by 12 months and get the new device free of charge.
If you prefer not to commit, you can still upgrade by paying a one-time hardware fee (£49 for Whoop 5.0 or £79 for Whoop MG).
Gifting your Whoop just got easier
The brand is also encouraging members to pass their Whoop 4.0 devices on. Each upgrade comes with a Gift Kit that includes a new SuperKnit band, a sanitising wipe, and a gift box.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The recipient gets a 2-month free trial, and if they become a member, the original owner earns a credit to spend on Whoop apparel or accessories.
It’s a clever system that prioritises sustainability and avoids needless waste. The brand also offers other options for giving old bands a second life, from textile recycling to creative reuse.
“We encourage members to take advantage of these options to give their old devices a second life and reduce waste,” says the brand.
Whoop has even refined its steps algorithm on the 5.0 and MG models to cut noise and focus on accurate tracking, with steps now contributing to Healthspan scores.
From flexible pricing to thoughtful trade-in programs, WHOOP’s new model is a rare case of a wearable company giving power back to its members.
Find out more about the different membership options at Whoop.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Entry-level AMOLED Garmin running watch drops to its lowest price ever at Amazon
The Forerunner 165 offers advanced health and fitness features and at this price, it's a steal
-
Whoop 5.0 wants to tell you your true age (and how to reverse it)
The brand's new wearables introduce 'Pace of Ageing' score, among other features