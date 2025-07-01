T3 Awards 2025: all Wearable winners announced

It’s been a landmark year for wearable tech. From the rise of smart rings and AI-powered coaching to a wave of impressive budget-friendly smartwatch launches that gave Apple and Garmin a real run for their money, 2025 has been defined by bold innovation and better value than ever.

As brands battled it out on battery life, accuracy, and smarter insights, we saw features once reserved for high-end triathlon watches trickle down into more affordable wearables, with us, consumers, being the real winners of this battle.

We also watched as the industry embraced a more holistic approach to health and fitness, with advances in cycle-aware readiness scores, glucose integration, and early illness detection. Meanwhile, rugged outdoor watches became sleeker, smarter, and more feature-packed, and fitness headphones continued their evolution into must-have gym companions.

With so much progress, narrowing down the best of the best wasn’t easy, but these five devices stood out above the rest. From the ultra-capable Coros Pace Pro and adventure-ready Amazfit T-Rex 3 to the stylish Oura Ring 4 and powerful OnePlus Watch 3, this year’s T3 Awards winners prove that wearable innovation is alive and well in every category.

Best Running or Multisport Watch

(Image credit: Future/ T3)

Coros Pace Pro

The Coros Pace Pro wins our Best Running or Multisport Watch award because it redefines what a mid-range performance watch can deliver. Don’t let the price fool you; this watch packs in features that rival, and in some cases outperform, the best from Garmin and Polar.

You get a stunning AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS for pinpoint accuracy, breadcrumb navigation, wrist-based running power, and detailed recovery metrics. It syncs beautifully with Strava, TrainingPeaks, and other platforms serious athletes use every day.

Coros has built a name for itself in the ultra-endurance community, and this brilliant running watch continues that tradition with 38 hours of full GPS battery life, or nearly three weeks in smartwatch mode. It’s slim, lightweight, and designed with performance in mind, yet it’s stylish enough to wear every day.

What makes this watch stand out is how little it compromises. Unlike many budget-friendly options, the Pace Pro doesn’t cut corners where it counts. Athletes of all levels will appreciate the no-nonsense interface, fast syncing, and reliable tracking, all without a subscription in sight.

In a world of bloated price tags, the Coros Pace Pro is proof that less money can still mean more watch.

Best Fitness Headphones

(Image credit: Future)

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are back and better than ever. Taking everything we loved about the original (and we liked that a lot) and upgrading it for 2025, these sweatproof, earhook-secured headphones are built for movement, motivation, and marathon sessions.

With a sculpted sound profile that delivers deep, punchy bass and crisp highs, they’re the perfect workout companion for everything from quick gym sessions to long Sunday runs.

This second-gen model features improved fit and ergonomics, with a slightly slimmer design that hugs the ear without bouncing or slipping. Battery life stretches up to 10 hours per charge, and with the more pocketable case offering another 35, you’re well covered for a week of training.

What really makes them shine is their seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem, thanks to the H2 chip. Instant pairing, hands-free “Hey Siri,” and dynamic ANC ensure your focus stays locked in, not on fiddly controls or distractions.

They’re at the premium end of the price spectrum, but the experience is worth every penny. These are headphones for people who demand more from their workouts and expect their gear to keep up.

Best Smartwatch

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Oneplus Watch 3

The OnePlus Watch 3 proves you don’t have to spend a fortune to wear something that looks and feels premium. This third-generation smartwatch from OnePlus combines style, smarts, and staying power in one of the most compelling packages we’ve seen this year. With a sleek circular design, vibrant AMOLED display, and intuitive interface, it nails the fundamentals and then some.

You get all the essentials: heart rate, SpO2, stress and sleep tracking, notifications, music control, and even Bluetooth calling. But what really impressed us was the battery life. With up to three days on a single charge, the OnePlus Watch 3 is a breath of fresh air in a world of daily smartwatch charging.

It also performs smoothly, thanks to a snappy chip and well-optimised software that feels effortless to navigate. Fitness tracking is accurate and reliable, and while it doesn’t have an app store as deep as Apple’s, it covers the bases for most users.

For Android users, the OnePlus Watch 3 is a no-brainer. It undercuts its rivals on price without underdelivering on features. If you're looking for a flagship smartwatch experience without the flagship price, this is the watch to beat in 2025.

Best Smart Ring

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

Oura Ring 4

The Oura Ring 4 continues to lead the smart ring category with style, subtlety, and seriously impressive science. This latest version is slimmer, smarter, and more powerful than ever, tracking your body’s most intimate metrics without ever shouting about it.

Worn day and night, it collects data on sleep, recovery, heart rate variability, readiness, temperature variation, and even menstrual health, offering a genuinely holistic view of wellbeing.

Battery life stretches up to seven days, charging is snappy, and the companion app is still the best in the business. There is no screen, no distractions, just data that actually matters, presented clearly and intelligently.

It’s not cheap, and doesn’t try to be. But for those who want meaningful, passive health tracking without strapping on a smartwatch or subscribing to yet another screen, the Oura Ring 4 offers an elegant solution that sets the benchmark for smart rings everywhere.

Best Outdoor Watch

(Image credit: Matt Buckley)

Amazfit T-Rex 3

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a beast in all the right ways. From ultra-marathons to long walks in nature, this watch packs an incredible amount of functionality for a price that undercuts most of the competition.

You get a large, vibrant AMOLED display with excellent visibility in direct sunlight, plus military-grade toughness and 10ATM water resistance. Dual-band GPS, turn-by-turn navigation with offline topo maps, and 170+ sports modes make it an incredibly capable training and expedition companion.

Battery life is a standout feature, lasting nearly a month on typical use or up to 180 hours (!) in endurance GPS mode. Put simply, the T-Rex 3 offers adventure-ready toughness, serious tracking capabilities, and battery stamina that outlasts many big-name rivals. It’s the best-value outdoor watch of the year, hands down.

