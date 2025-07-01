T3 Awards 2025: all Fitness winners announced

Fitness tech got serious in 2025, but it didn’t forget how to have fun. Over the past year, we’ve seen home workouts become smarter, gym gear more stylish, and recovery tools reach elite-level precision.

From AI coaching and connected weights to performance shoes that do everything but run for you, this year’s best fitness products are built to empower, motivate, and elevate your training, no matter how or where you move.

It’s also been a year of crossover hits. Workout shoes that look good in the gym and on the street. Exercise bikes that double as immersive entertainment. Dumbbells that track your every rep and deliver real-time feedback.

And perhaps most impressively, recovery and wellness have taken centre stage, with products like the Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot turning passive recovery into a performance-enhancing ritual.

We’ve tested, trained, lifted, sprinted, and recovered with this year’s contenders, and these are the products that genuinely stood out. From industry-defining innovations to reengineered classics, the winners below represent the very best in fitness for 2025.

Best Fitness Innovation

Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot

When two giants of performance tech come together, the results are bound to be bold, and the Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot is exactly that. Part recovery tool, part wearable tech, part futuristic footwear, this performance boot blends Hyperice’s recovery know-how with Nike’s design mastery to create something totally new in the fitness world.

Inside the sleek, slip-on silhouette, you’ll find a combination of dynamic air compression, targeted vibration, and thermoregulation technology, designed to support active recovery, pre-workout prep, and everything in between.

It’s fully portable, powered by a built-in battery, and controlled via the Hyperice app, so you can adjust settings and run custom programs on the fly. This is performance gear reimagined; not something you pack in your gym bag, but something that becomes part of your everyday recovery ritual. It’s futuristic, functional, and very, very cool.

Best Home Workout Equipment

Technogym Connected Dumbbells

Leave it to Technogym to turn something as humble as a dumbbell into a high-performance, digitally integrated training tool. The Technogym Connected Dumbbells are a sleek, smart upgrade for any home gym, blending timeless free-weight strength training with the guidance, feedback, and motivation of a fully connected fitness ecosystem.

At first glance, they look like beautifully machined premium dumbbells, but built-in sensors track reps, power, range of motion, and tempo in real time. Paired with the Technogym app, they deliver live coaching cues, instant performance insights, and personalised progression plans to help you lift smarter, not just harder.

No racks, no cables, no compromises, just a clean, compact setup that fits your space and evolves with you. In an era of connected everything, Technogym has made strength training feel personal, premium, and purposeful again, and that’s why these dumbbells are lifting the trophy this year.

Best Cardio Equipment

Zwift Ride

Zwift has officially closed the loop between software and hardware with the Zwift Ride, a fully integrated smart bike that redefines indoor cycling. Designed to work in perfect harmony with the Zwift platform, this sleek, all-in-one setup eliminates the mess of mixing brands and makes jumping into a virtual ride smoother than ever.

The Ride reacts instantly to in-game terrain changes, which means if you climb a virtual hill, you’ll feel it in your legs. The built-in snack tray/ phone mount, adjustable fit system, and onboard controls mean you can climb, sprint, and coast without fumbling with a remote or reaching for your phone.

What makes the Zwift Ride truly award-worthy is its welcoming nature. There’s no intimidating setup or steep learning curve. You just clip in and go. The interface is seamless, the feel is ultra-realistic, and the community aspect of Zwift is more engaging than ever when you’re riding on a bike built for the platform from the ground up.

From chasing a KOM, racing with friends, to just spinning through a scenic route after work, the Zwift Ride makes cardio feel like play.

Best Running Shoes

Nike Zoom Fly 6

The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is a speed shoe with everyday versatility, and that’s what makes it so special. Now lighter, snappier, and more stable than ever, the sixth iteration of the Zoom Fly takes its place as the go-to shoe for runners chasing personal bests without diving into full race-day super shoe territory.

Built with a full-length carbon-infused plate and a new, reworked ZoomX midsole, the Zoom Fly 6 offers serious propulsion underfoot while still providing cushioning for long, steady runs. The revised geometry and broader heel platform make it feel more stable at slower paces, too, ideal for tempo days, progression runs, or when your legs are feeling slightly off.

Nike has also introduced a new upper design that enhances lockdown and breathability, while reducing the weight just enough to make it feel more responsive off the toe. It looks fast, feels fast, and, crucially, it delivers mile after mile.

If you’re a runner who wants one shoe to train hard, run fast, and even line up for race day with confidence, the Zoom Fly 6 is your new all-rounder. It’s performance-focused but approachable, which is why it’s taking home this year’s top running prize.

Best Workout Shoes

R.A.D One V2

The R.A.D One V2 cements its reputation as the cult favourite of the training world. Designed by athletes, for athletes, this second-generation model fine-tunes everything we loved about the original, delivering a cross-training shoe that’s stable under load, springy on the move, and slick enough to wear outside the gym.

The V2 features R.A.D’s updated SwellFoam midsole, which offers just the right mix of rebound and firmness, making it equally capable during box jumps, sprints, or heavy deadlifts. A widened heel, extra rubber underfoot, and refined sidewall wrap mean you can move with confidence through lifts, lateral drills, and dynamic circuits.

The upper has been reengineered, too, which is now more breathable, more supportive, and even more dialled-in when it comes to foot lockdown. And with sustainability still at the heart of R.A.D’s ethos, the V2 uses a higher percentage of recycled materials without compromising performance.

