T3 Awards 2025: The Home finalists
From watches to mattresses, these are the shortlisted Home finalists for the 2025 T3 Awards
- Best Barbecue
- Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance
- Best Robot Lawnmower
- Best Home Air Device
- Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- Best Vaccum Cleaner
- Best Sleep Accessory
- Best Mattress
- Best Sleep Tech
- Best Air Fryer / Multicooker
- Best Blender / Mixer
- Best Coffee Machine
- Best Smart Speaker
- Best Smart Energy Product
- Best Smart Lighting
- Best Smart Video Doorbell
- Best Smart Security Device
- Best Electric Toothbrush
- Best Hair Removal Tool
- Best Hair Styling Tool
- Best Watch
- Best Fragrance
- Best LED face mask
- Best Travel Goods/luggage
- Best Office Chair
They say home is where the heart is, and the array of products in T3's Home category are really loved. That's why picking the T3 Awards shortlist was so tough. This section has 25 awards, covering style, smart home, and home and garden accessories.
Home products tend to be things that you use every day, from coffee machines to robot vacuum cleaners, but can be big purchases too, such as mattresses and luxury watches. Choosing the best in any of these areas is a statement and can really lift your home into something that looks and feels special.
While some home products stick around longer than your average tech, the inclusion of connectivity and screens into just about everything (not to mention AI) means that new versions are now quicker to arrive. Even our toothbrushes and shavers are now smarter.
All the products featured in the Home shortlist for this year's awards have been thoroughly tested by the T3 team. They have been designated as top products and worthy finalists, but ultimately, there can only be one winner.
Here are this year's finalists in the Home section.
Best Barbecue
Best Barbecue finalists: Char-Broil Versa-Tile, Kamado Joe Jr, Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Charcoal Grill & Smoker, Weber Searwood, Weber Spirit EP-435.
Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance
Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance finalists: Gozney Tread, Jamie Oliver by Tefal pizza oven, Ninja Artisan 5-in-1 Pizza Oven, Ooni Koda 2 Max, Witt ETNA Rotante.
Best Robot Lawnmower
Best Robot Lawnmower finalists: Eufy Robot LawnMower E15, Husqvarna Automower 405XE, Mammotion YUKA 1500 3D Vision Robot Lawn Sweeping Mower, Segway Navimow X350E, Stihl iMow 5 Evo.
Best Home Air Device
Best Home Air Device finalists: Blueair Blue Mini Max, Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Duux fan, Hisense Smart Tower Portable AC with Heat Pump, MeacoDry Arete Two, Shark FlexBreeze Fan, SwitchBot Air Purifier Table.
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner finalists: Dreame X50 Ultra Complete, Eufy E20, iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max, Shark Matrix Plus, Ultenic T10.
Best Vaccum Cleaner
Best Vacuum Cleaner finalists: Dyson Car+Boat, Gtech Airfox Platinum, Hoover HF4 Hydro, Samsung Bespoke AI Ultra, Shark PowerDetect.
Best Sleep Accessory
Best Sleep Accessory finalists: DreamCloud Duvet, DreamCloud Pillow, Eve Wunderflip Multi-Way Duvet, Luff Bamboo Forest Pillow, Soak&Sleep Shredded Memory Foam Pillow.
Best Mattress
Best Mattress finalists: Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid, Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress, REM-Fit 600 Lux Elite, Simba Earth Apex, SleepSoul Wish 3000 Series Pocket Cool Gel Mattress.
Best Sleep Tech
Best Sleep Tech: Eight Sleep Pod 4, Loop Quiet 2 Plus, MANTA Sound Sleep Mask, Ozlo SleepBuds, TheraBody SleepMask.
Best Air Fryer / Multicooker
Best Air Fryer / Multicooker finalists: Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry, Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer, Philips 5000 Series, Smeg 10-in-1 countertop oven, Tefal Multicook Actifry Air Fryer and Multi-Cooker.
Best Blender / Mixer
Best Blender/Mixer finalists: Kenwood Go Stand Mixer, Nutribullet Portable Blender, ProCook Blender and Smoothie Maker, Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender, Smeg BLC02WHMUK High Performance Blender.
Best Coffee Machine
Best Coffee Machine finalists: De'Longhi Eletta Explore, Dualit Espressivo Pro, Jura S8, Ninja Luxe Cafe, ProCook Barista Elite.
Best Smart Speaker
Best Smart Speaker finalists: Amazon Echo Show 21, Amazon Echo Spot, Apple HomePod (2nd Gen), Audio Pro G10, Sonos Era 300.
Best Smart Energy Product
Best Smart Energy Product finalists: Eve Weather, Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen), Tado X, Tapo P110M, Wunda Smart Room Thermostat.
Best Smart Lighting
Best Smart Lighting finalists: Govee Ceiling Light, Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL, Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock, Philips Hue Twilight, WiZ Gradient Floor Light.
Best Smart Video Doorbell
Best Smart Video Doorbell finalists: Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell, Eufy E340 Video Doorbell, Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024), Tapo D235, Yale Smart Video Doorbell.
Best Smart Security Device
Best Smart Security Device finalists: Arlo Essential 2K Outdoor Security Camera, EufyCam S3 Pro, Reolink Altas PT Ultra, Ring Outdoor Cam Plus, Ultion Nuki Plus, Yale Linus Smart Lock L2.
Best Electric Toothbrush
Best Electric Toothbrush finalists: Oclean X Ultra S, Oral-B iO2, Philips Sonicare 7100, Quip, Soocas NEOS II.
Best Hair Removal Tool
Best Hair Removal Tool finalists: BaByliss Pro Titanium Foil Shaver, Manscaped The Beard Hedger, Philips Lumea IPL 9900, Ulike Air 3 / Ulike A10, Wahl Manscaper Body Grooming Trimmer.
Best Hair Styling Tool
Best Hair Styling Tool finalists: Bellissima Italia Prodigy Air Styler, Dyson AirWrap i.d., Gtech DryOnic Hair Dryer, mdlondon Wave, Shark FlexFusion.
Best Watch
Best Watch finalists: Bell & Ross BR-03 36mm, Christopher Ward C12 Loco, Grand Seiko SLGB003, Tissot PRC100, Vacheron Constantin 222 Steel, Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow.
Best Fragrance
Best Fragrance finalists: Aqua Di Parma Buongiorno, Born to Stand Out Indecent Cherry, DS & Durga Brown Flowers, Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Intense, Tom Ford Bois Pacifique.
Best LED face mask
Best LED face mask finalists: Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask, HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask, Omnilux Clear, Shark CryoGlow, Silk'n EMS.
Best Travel Goods/luggage
Best Travel Goods/luggage finalists: Antler Icon Stripe Suitcase, Carl Friedrik The Carry-On X, Monos Carry-On, Mous Day Backpack, Troubadour Apex Compact Backpack 3.0.
Best Office Chair
Best Office Chair finalists: Boulies Master Rex, DUSK Elsie, FlexiSpot BS12 Pro, HBADA E3, Herman Miller Aeron.
The winners of the T3 Awards 2025 will be announced during the week of 30th June 2025.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
