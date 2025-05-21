T3 Awards 2025: The Home finalists

They say home is where the heart is, and the array of products in T3's Home category are really loved. That's why picking the T3 Awards shortlist was so tough. This section has 25 awards, covering style, smart home, and home and garden accessories.

Home products tend to be things that you use every day, from coffee machines to robot vacuum cleaners, but can be big purchases too, such as mattresses and luxury watches. Choosing the best in any of these areas is a statement and can really lift your home into something that looks and feels special.

While some home products stick around longer than your average tech, the inclusion of connectivity and screens into just about everything (not to mention AI) means that new versions are now quicker to arrive. Even our toothbrushes and shavers are now smarter.

All the products featured in the Home shortlist for this year's awards have been thoroughly tested by the T3 team. They have been designated as top products and worthy finalists, but ultimately, there can only be one winner.

Here are this year's finalists in the Home section.

Last year's Best Barbecue winner, the Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 (Image credit: Derek Adams)

Best Barbecue

Best Barbecue finalists: Char-Broil Versa-Tile, Kamado Joe Jr, Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Charcoal Grill & Smoker, Weber Searwood, Weber Spirit EP-435.

Last year's outdoor cooking appliance, the Gozney Arc (Image credit: Gozney)

Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance

Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance finalists: Gozney Tread, Jamie Oliver by Tefal pizza oven, Ninja Artisan 5-in-1 Pizza Oven, Ooni Koda 2 Max, Witt ETNA Rotante.

Last year's Best Robot Lawnmower, the Segway Navimow iSeries (Image credit: Segway)

Best Robot Lawnmower

Best Robot Lawnmower finalists: Eufy Robot LawnMower E15, Husqvarna Automower 405XE, Mammotion YUKA 1500 3D Vision Robot Lawn Sweeping Mower, Segway Navimow X350E, Stihl iMow 5 Evo.

Last year's Best Home Air Device, the Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde (Image credit: Dyson)

Best Home Air Device

Best Home Air Device finalists: Blueair Blue Mini Max, Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Duux fan, Hisense Smart Tower Portable AC with Heat Pump, MeacoDry Arete Two, Shark FlexBreeze Fan, SwitchBot Air Purifier Table.

Last year's Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner, the Eufy Clean X9 Pro (Image credit: Eufy)

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner finalists: Dreame X50 Ultra Complete, Eufy E20, iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max, Shark Matrix Plus, Ultenic T10.

Last year's Best Vaccum Cleaner, the Shark Detect Pro (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Best Vaccum Cleaner

Best Vacuum Cleaner finalists: Dyson Car+Boat, Gtech Airfox Platinum, Hoover HF4 Hydro, Samsung Bespoke AI Ultra, Shark PowerDetect.

Last year's Best Duvet, the Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet (Image credit: Scooms)

Best Sleep Accessory

Best Sleep Accessory finalists: DreamCloud Duvet, DreamCloud Pillow, Eve Wunderflip Multi-Way Duvet, Luff Bamboo Forest Pillow, Soak&Sleep Shredded Memory Foam Pillow.

Last year's Best Mattress, the Emma NextGen Premium mattress (Image credit: Emma)

Best Mattress

Best Mattress finalists: Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid, Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress, REM-Fit 600 Lux Elite, Simba Earth Apex, SleepSoul Wish 3000 Series Pocket Cool Gel Mattress.

Last year's Best Pillow, the Luff Bamboo Pillow (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Best Sleep Tech

Best Sleep Tech: Eight Sleep Pod 4, Loop Quiet 2 Plus, MANTA Sound Sleep Mask, Ozlo SleepBuds, TheraBody SleepMask.

Last year's Best Air Fryer, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer (Image credit: Ninja)

Best Air Fryer / Multicooker

Best Air Fryer / Multicooker finalists: Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry, Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer, Philips 5000 Series, Smeg 10-in-1 countertop oven, Tefal Multicook Actifry Air Fryer and Multi-Cooker.

Last year's Best Blender / Mixer, the Smeg BLC02WHMUK High Performance Blender (Image credit: Future)

Best Blender / Mixer

Best Blender/Mixer finalists: Kenwood Go Stand Mixer, Nutribullet Portable Blender, ProCook Blender and Smoothie Maker, Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender, Smeg BLC02WHMUK High Performance Blender.

Last year's Best Coffee Machine, the Sage Barista Touch Impress (Image credit: Sage)

Best Coffee Machine

Best Coffee Machine finalists: De'Longhi Eletta Explore, Dualit Espressivo Pro, Jura S8, Ninja Luxe Cafe, ProCook Barista Elite.

Last year's Best Smart Speaker, the Echo Show 8 (3rd gen) (Image credit: Amazon)

Best Smart Speaker

Best Smart Speaker finalists: Amazon Echo Show 21, Amazon Echo Spot, Apple HomePod (2nd Gen), Audio Pro G10, Sonos Era 300.

Last year's Best Smart Energy Product, the Nest Learning Thermostat (Image credit: X / @MysteryLupin)

Best Smart Energy Product

Best Smart Energy Product finalists: Eve Weather, Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen), Tado X, Tapo P110M, Wunda Smart Room Thermostat.

Last year's Best Smart Lighting, the Govee Floor Lamp Pro (Image credit: Govee)

Best Smart Lighting

Best Smart Lighting finalists: Govee Ceiling Light, Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL, Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock, Philips Hue Twilight, WiZ Gradient Floor Light.

Last year's Best Smart Video Doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Best Smart Video Doorbell

Best Smart Video Doorbell finalists: Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell, Eufy E340 Video Doorbell, Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024), Tapo D235, Yale Smart Video Doorbell.

Last year's Best Smart Security Device, the Yale Floodlight Camera (Image credit: Future)

Best Smart Security Device

Best Smart Security Device finalists: Arlo Essential 2K Outdoor Security Camera, EufyCam S3 Pro, Reolink Altas PT Ultra, Ring Outdoor Cam Plus, Ultion Nuki Plus, Yale Linus Smart Lock L2.

Last year's Best Electric Toothbrush, the SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush (Image credit: Suri)

Best Electric Toothbrush

Best Electric Toothbrush finalists: Oclean X Ultra S, Oral-B iO2, Philips Sonicare 7100, Quip, Soocas NEOS II.

Last year's Best Hair Removal Tool, the Braun Skin i-Expert Pro 7 (Image credit: Future)

Best Hair Removal Tool

Best Hair Removal Tool finalists: BaByliss Pro Titanium Foil Shaver, Manscaped The Beard Hedger, Philips Lumea IPL 9900, Ulike Air 3 / Ulike A10, Wahl Manscaper Body Grooming Trimmer.

Last year's Best Hair Styling Tool, the mdlondon Blow Hair Dryer (Image credit: Joanna Ebsworth / T3)

Best Hair Styling Tool

Best Hair Styling Tool finalists: Bellissima Italia Prodigy Air Styler, Dyson AirWrap i.d., Gtech DryOnic Hair Dryer, mdlondon Wave, Shark FlexFusion.

Last year's Best Watch, the Christopher Ward C60 Atoll 300 (Image credit: Future / Emily Pursel)

Best Watch

Best Watch finalists: Bell & Ross BR-03 36mm, Christopher Ward C12 Loco, Grand Seiko SLGB003, Tissot PRC100, Vacheron Constantin 222 Steel, Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow.

Best Fragrance finalist, Aqua Di Parma Buongiorno (Image credit: Acqua di Parma)

Best Fragrance

Best Fragrance finalists: Aqua Di Parma Buongiorno, Born to Stand Out Indecent Cherry, DS & Durga Brown Flowers, Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Intense, Tom Ford Bois Pacifique.

Best LED Face Mask finalist, the Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask (Image credit: CurrentBody)

Best LED face mask

Best LED face mask finalists: Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask, HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask, Omnilux Clear, Shark CryoGlow, Silk'n EMS.

Best Travel Goods/luggage finalist, the Antler Icon Stripe Suitcase (Image credit: Future)

Best Travel Goods/luggage

Best Travel Goods/luggage finalists: Antler Icon Stripe Suitcase, Carl Friedrik The Carry-On X, Monos Carry-On, Mous Day Backpack, Troubadour Apex Compact Backpack 3.0.

Last year's Best Office Chair, the Slouch Task One (Image credit: Slouch)

Best Office Chair

Best Office Chair finalists: Boulies Master Rex, DUSK Elsie, FlexiSpot BS12 Pro, HBADA E3, Herman Miller Aeron.

The winners of the T3 Awards 2025 will be announced during the week of 30th June 2025.