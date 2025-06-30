T3 Awards 2025: all Kitchen and Garden winners announced!

It’s the week you’ve all been waiting for – the T3 Awards 2025 is back, and after months of hard work, we’re finally announcing the well-deserved winners. The past year has been full of incredible innovations from the tech, active and home sectors, and to kick off the week’s announcements, we’re looking at all things home.

The Kitchen and Garden Award winners, highly commended and nominees are truly inspiring, and have shown us a completely different way to cook, bake, grill, roast, and… mow! From the latest robotic mowers to premium coffee machines, the T3 Home team has tested far too many appliances, and have finally narrowed down our winners for this year’s awards.

Best Air Fryer / Multi-Cooker

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer

Did you know Philips introduced the world’s first ever air fryer in 2010?! We all have Philips to thank for the evolution and popularity of the best air fryers and while other brands have somewhat eclipsed Philips’ original creation over the years, the original air fryer brand is back and has won this year’s Best Air Fryer award.

The Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer is an unusual-looking appliance, as it has asymmetrical drawers and a steaming box at the top. The two differently-sized baskets mean you can make multiple portions of food, as well as using the larger one for meat, and smaller one for sides. It’s easy to use, has many functions to play with and it makes delicious food every time with minimal effort and clean-up. See our Philips 5000 Series review for more details.

Highly Commended: Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer

Best Air Fryer Shortlist: Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry 10-litre Air Fryer , Smeg 10-in-1 Countertop Oven , Tefal Multicook Actifry Air Fryer and Multi-Cooker .

Best Coffee Machine

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

De'Longhi Eletta Explore

As a self-confessed caffeine addict, testing the best bean to cup coffee machines is one of my favourite tasks at T3 – it’s a tough job but someone has to do it. One coffee machine manufacturer that really surprised us in the past year – and continues to do so – is De’Longhi.

Out of its many new launches, the De'Longhi Eletta Explore impressed us the most, which is why it has won this year’s T3 Award. Perfect for beginner coffee makers and professional baristas, the De'Longhi Eletta Explore has a huge selection of hot and cold drinks, a full colour touchscreen and it’s one of the easiest machines we’ve ever used. See our De'Longhi Eletta Explore review for more details.

Highly Commended: Ninja Luxe Café

Best Coffee Machine Shortlist: Dualit Espressivo Pro , Jura S8 , ProCook Barista Elite .

Best Blender / Mixer

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Kenwood Go Stand Mixer

We’ve gone for a rather unusual winner for the Best Blender / Mixer award this year – the Kenwood Go. This premium stand mixer is a bakers’ best friend, and its compact size means it can easily fit into any kitchen style or layout.

But don’t let the size fool you. The Kenwood Go tackles various cooking and baking preparation tasks, and comes with multiple attachments for the utmost versatility. It comes in an array of colours, and its controls are well located and simple to use. See our Kenwood Go Stand Mixer review for more details.

Highly Commended: Smeg BLC02WHMUK High Performance Blender

Best Blender / Mixer Shortlist: Nutribullet Portable Blender , ProCook Blender and Smoothie Maker, Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender .

Best Barbecue

(Image credit: Future)

Weber Searwood

Moving into the garden, the best barbecues saw many smart and AI upgrades in the past year. Many charcoal, gas and wood pellet barbecue manufacturers introduced smart technology to their collections, so you can adjust and monitor your cooking on your phone to get the best cooking results without sweating over a hot grill.

The Weber Searwood is a good example of a barbecue with smart controls introduced, but it’s so much more impressive than just that. This versatile pellet grill smokes, sears and grills a huge amount of food expertly and has reliable heat management. It can even be used as a griddle and pizza stone with its optional accessories, so it’s the only outdoor cooker you could ever need. See our Weber Searwood review for more details.

Highly Commended: Kamado Joe Jr

Best Barbecue Shortlist: Weber Spirit EP-435, Char-Broil Versa-Tile, Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Charcoal Grill & Smoker .

Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance

(Image credit: Future)

Gozney Tread

One of the best pizza oven brands on the market today, Gozney has had an impressive past year with the launch of the Gozney Tread, Arc models, and celebrity collaborations. The former has won the Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance in this years’ T3 Awards – and here’s why.

With a similar style to the iconic Dome, the Gozney Tread can cook 12-inch pizzas with its gas-powered pizza stone. It has a great range of accessories and simple controls, but the most impressive part is its lightweight and portable design. With handles on the top, the Gozney Tread can come with you anywhere for on-the-go pizza cooking while camping, picnic-ing and beaching. See our Gozney Tread review for more details.

Highly Commended: Ooni Karu 2 Pro

Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance Shortlist: Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven , Witt ETNA Rotante , Ninja Artisan 5-in-1 Pizza Oven

Best Robot Lawn Mower

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Segway Navimow X350E

Taking a left turn away from the outdoor cooking sphere, our Best Robot Lawn Mower award goes to the Segway Navimow X350E. One of the best robot lawn mowers around right now, the Segway Navimow X350E is incredibly precise with its AI obstacle avoidance, upgraded RTK system and 300-degree visual assistance.

The Segway Navimow X350E actually made mowing the lawn enjoyable – and not just because it took care of everything for us! But because it tracked itself over tricky terrain and corners, and expertly trimmed, cut and groomed grass. See our Segway Navimow X350E review for more details.

Highly Commended: Husqvarna Automower 405XE