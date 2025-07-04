T3 Awards 2025: presenting the prestigious Design Awards

Now in its fourth year, the T3 Design Awards celebrate the beauty of lifestyle technology. While form following function is a practical approach, at T3, we want our products to look and feel a bit special.

Buying a great product should bring you joy, and if you’ve invested your money in something new, you want to be able to show it off. The winners of our Design Awards are visual feasts in their fields that really impressed our judges.

This year, to provide the authority these Design Awards deserve, we assembled a panel of experts from across some of the best publications on the market. These editors really know their stuff and so were perfectly placed to help T3 pick the winners.

The judging panel includes: Marc Chacksfield, Content Director, T3, Shortlist and Tech Magazines; Georgia Coggan, Editor, Creative Bloq; Jennifer Ebert, Editor, Homes and Gardens; Mat Gallagher, Editor-in-Chief, T3.com; Gerald Lynch, Editor-in-Chief, Shortlist; Nick Odantzis, Editor, T3 Magazine; Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief, Wallpaper*.

Design Award, Active

(Image credit: Vollebak)

Vollebak Full Metal Jacket Gold Edition

Waterproof jackets need to be functional but that’s not to say they can’t also be a little extravagant. Vollebak’s Full Metal Jacket is highly waterproof, windproof and breathable, plus it’s made of ultrathin copper – 11km of copper to be precise.

The beauty of copper is that it’s biostatic, so bacteria and viruses can’t grow on it, making it both disease and mould-resistant. The jacket comes in four colours but it’s the gold edition that really stands out and gives that Interstellar vibe.

Marc Chacksfield commented: “The Gold Edition looks like the fashion of the future in the very best way. Perhaps the ultimate in wet-weather festival gear.”

Design Award, Auto

(Image credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Type 00

Completely reinventing an entire brand is a bold move, especially when your brand is an iconic British sports car manufacturer. Jaguar is looking to the future with its vision and ripping up the rule books in the process.

By following the ethos of what made its cars so special in the 50s and 60s, it has reinterpreted its design, colours and even the famous leaper logo. The prototype to represent this vision is the Type 00 and has divided fans. However, this long-nosed, two-seater all-electric coupe is unlike anything else on the market and breathtaking in both the Rhodon Rose satin pink and the silvery blue finishes.

Bill Prince commented: “Measured in media exposure alone, this remains he most significant car launch of the year, testament to Chief Creative Officer, Gerry McGovern's determination that the next generation of Jaguars be 'a copy of nothing'. Mission accomplished.”

Design Award, Home

(Image credit: Smeg)

Smeg Soda Maker

The soda maker market has been dominated for many years by one brand, but as we seem to be in a bit of a carbonated revival, one new model is making more than a fizz. Smeg is known for its clean and simple designs, which make its products so appealing.

Its attempt at a soda maker, then, was almost unsurprisingly cool. Available in four colours, the simple, portable design can make up to 60 litres of sparkling water from a single canister. It allows you to dial the fizz up and down to just how you like it; otherwise, it’s just press and go. This is the kind of kitchen gadget you’re going to want to show off on your countertop.

Jennifer Ebert commented: “The design is so elegant with its matte finish and signature retro curves, and it feels just as premium as it looks – the ultimate statement piece for summer entertaining.”

Design Award, Technology

(Image credit: Future)

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses achieved a major turning point in wearable tech. These are the first smart glasses that people will actually wear simply for fashion. The glasses look absolutely fantastic, especially the newer Headliner shape and come in a wide range of frame and lens colours to suit your style.

Of course, the smart functions are equally impressive. In addition to taking pictures and video, answering calls and playing music, the built-in voice assistant can now describe anything you’re seeing and even offer live translation. Smart and stylish, it really is a win for technology design.

Mat Gallagher commented: “I like these glasses so much, they’ve replaced by regular sunglasses. Having the ability to take pics and get info through them is certainly a bonus, especially in areas you’d rather keep your phone in your pocket.”

The Judges

Marc Chacksfield Content Director, T3, Shortlist and Tech Magazines Marc is Content Director for T3, Shortlist and Future’s Tech magazines. He's been a technology and entertainment journalist for 15 years and was previously UK Editor In Chief at Tom's Guide, TechRadar and Digital Camera World. He's also written for the likes of T3 and Tom's Hardware. In his spare time he tries to play guitar, PlayStation and supports Chelsea.

Georgia Coggan Editor, Creative Bloq Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards.

Jennifer Ebert Editor, Homes & Gardens.com Jen is the Editor of Homes & Gardens online. Before starting this position, she had completed various courses at KLC Design School, as well as working across Ideal Home, LivingEtc, 25 Beautiful Homes and Country Homes & Interiors as an interiors writer.

Mat Gallagher Editor-in-Chief, T3.com As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Gerald Lynch Editor-in-Chief, Shortlist Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of Shortlist, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and social channels. He was previously Editor of Gizmodo UK, Executive Editor of TechRadar, Editor in Chief of iMore, and has travelled the world looking for the hottest products and innovations. Gerald is also a regularly contributing pundit for BBC Radio and in the past has written for T3, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, DIY, Tech Digest, Mirror.co.uk, Kotaku, Lifehacker, and many others.

Nick Odantzis Editor, T3 Magazine The editor of T3 magazine, Nick has been in the publishing space for almost 20 years. His experience is vast and varied, including editing stints on Total BMW, the launch issue of Windows: The Official Magazine, T3 magazine, and Cycling News. He plans to make T3 magazine an even more essential go-to for the latest tech, and hopefully, won’t break a leg in the process this time.