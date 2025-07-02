T3 Awards 2025: all the Tech winners revealed

It's been a really exciting year, with the last 12 months in the tech-sphere delivering all kinds of great products. From new innovations, to bold upgrades, and other advances – whether it's the best phone or best laptop of the year, there's been a lot going on.

The T3 Awards 2025 is a celebration of the year's best products, using our panel of experts to select the top picks that are on the shelves right now. Those kinds of products you should really want to possess; the tech to make your life more luxurious and better.

As is the case each year, T3 awards many dozens of products across the site's three core pillars – Tech, Active, Home – and the quality of products across core tech (in addition to this Best Tech feature, there's Best Audio & Headphones and Best TVs) has been standout.

Pulling together a shortlist that was actually short was already tricky enough, but having to judge and select the utmost worthy winners was even more debated. But here they are, sitting in pride of place: the T3 Awards 2025 Tech winners, revealed.

Best Phone

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The most contested of categories each and every year, the best phone is one that's clearly divided into two: Apple versus Android.

Sure, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro was a commendable upgrade for this year, but it's the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra that really elevates the game, with its flat screen and integrated S-Pen stylus making it unlike anything else out there.

A clear exercise in refinement, the S25 Ultra showcases the best Android has to offer right now. Housing more screen thanks to less bezel in this design, and adding a tasty wide-angle camera upgrade, its Galaxy AI integration is also a star in this show.

Highly commended: Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Best Folding Phone

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

A category that's only in its second year as part of the T3 Awards, but what a ride the research and development teams working on folding phones have clearly been on. And all the better for it: these products have much improved in a short period of time.

The biggest leap forward, however, came from Google. Its second-gen Fold wasn't just an upgrade, it was a reimagination. Completely rethought and redesigned: this big-screen foldable is the best money can buy, thanks to the largest and brightest display in the business at launch.

Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold is an impeccable all-rounder and a clear winner in a tougher-than-ever field.

Highly commended: Oppo Find N5

Best Mid-Range Phone

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

Not every T3 Awards 2025 winner need cost you an arm and a leg, though, which is why the best mid-range phone is here to save you some pennies – without compromising on quality.

The sub-flagship phone category has been especially rich over the last 12 months, with many device-makers taking to battle to get their latest wares seen. But it was, once again, Nothing that delivered where it really counted.

More than an upgrade over last year's Nothing Phone (2a), the new Phone (3a) Pro really ups the game, with an integrated multi-camera system that offers so much more than many competitors at this price point. It delivers loads for its asking price.

Highly commended: Google Pixel 9a

Best Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M4)

Apple has been accelerating its hardware, with M-series chips progressing at considerable pace year after year. With the latest M4-powered MacBook Air, however, Apple has once again improved its entry-level laptop and, yet again, made it the de facto option.

While it's certainly not without competition – Microsoft's CoPilot+ and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chipsets have been making serious headway in the Windows space – there's just no stopping Apple when it comes to battery life domination and sheer ease of use.

As one of the best MacBooks, the M4 Air is an absolute ace – and worthy Awards winner. It's the most fitting laptop for most people right now, without costing an extortionate amount of cash to obtain.

Highly commended: Microsoft Surface Laptop (13-inch)

Best Monitor

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD)

We already know that Samsung excels when it comes to TVs – and that, perhaps unsurprisingly, relates to its best monitors, too.

The Odyssey OLED G8 is able to do it all. It excels for gamers, but should you be working or entertaining yourself with content, it's an incredible option.

Its 32-inch OLED panel is the star of the show, delivering big images that are rich in colour, yet with perfect black levels. It's one of the most versatile and attractive flat monitors on the market.

Highly commended: LG UltraGear 27GX790A

Best Webcam

Obsbot Tiny 2

Webcams have advanced way beyond the built-in ones that feature in most laptops by default. In a world where getting in contact using video conferencing has become increasingly important, upgrading to a T3 Award-winning product makes a lot of sense.

This year's winner is a second-gen release that's taken the title for two years on the trot. The Obsbot Tiny 2 offers 4K picture quality and stacks of control options, including live-tracking features. So if you want the very best video and audio quality from a webcam, this one's simply stunning.

Highly commended: Insta360 Link 2

Best Gaming Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Just like buses: there and none when you want one, then five gaming laptops come along at once. In 2025 that was down to Nvidia's GPU schedule, but now there are loads of great options on the market.

Of them all, however, it's the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 that takes the T3 Awards gong. It's super-powerful, of that there's no doubt, but it's also very nicely judged in terms of design, build quality and quietness too.

The likes of Razer might have more design distinction, mind, but as the best all-round package it's the Asus ROG that's really stolen our hearts in 2025.

Highly commended: Razer Blade 16

Best Gaming Chair

SecretLab Titan Evo NanoGen

If you're into your long gaming sessions, then comfort is key. That's why one of the best gaming chairs is always an essential. Although many people will buy one for the heightened comfort over a basic office chair at home, such is the versatility.

At T3, we've put our behinds onto many seats and done the testing that matters. The one to rise out the ranks and above its considerable competition? That's the Secretlab Titan Evo, here in its NanoGen finish, which is just so well-made and comfortable that everyone ought to own one.

Highly commended: Noblechairs Legend

Best Home Networking Tech

Netgear Orbi 970 Series

Networking kit is an absolute essential for solid, reliable connectivity in the home. Now that Wi-Fi 7 is here in various devices, such connections can be even speedier – if you've got the compatible products to make that happen.

Which is where the Netgear Orbi 970 comes into play. It's future-proofed thanks to that Wi-Fi 7 protocol, so will last for many years to come. It's also easy to set-up, better looking than many a competitor, and truly delivers on those fast connections.

Highly commended: Eero Max 7