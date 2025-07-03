T3 Awards 2025: the Headline winners, representing the year’s very best

The Headline Awards represent the best of the best from the T3 Awards 2025. They are awards that span the full breadth of T3’s content, from Active to Home to Technology. With just seven categories in this selection, it includes the highly coveted Product of the Year and Brand of the Year, along with awards for Best Retailer and Tech Innovation.

There is also a special award voted for by you, the T3 readers. The Readers’ Choice Award received nominations from the public and the T3 team, but all voting was through a public ballot. For this reason, it’s an especially important award for those finalists.

In addition to the Headline Awards, there are also four Design Awards, which have been voted for by some of the most prestigious figures in the industry. The panel includes editors and editor-in-chiefs from Shortlist, Wallpaper*, Homes and Gardens, Creative Bloq and T3’s print magazine.

Awards covering our Home, Active and Technology categories were revealed earlier this week – you can find them all on the links below. As with all 82 categories of the T3 Awards this year, picking the winners was an exceptionally hard task, as every finalist offers a highly appealing product or service. Congratulations to all of the shortlisted entries and to this year's winners.

There can only be one winner, though, so here they are...

Headline winners

Brand of the Year

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung

When a company excels in one area, it’s impressive. But when a brand becomes synonymous with quality across a wealth of different product types, it’s a real feat.

Whether it’s the Galaxy range of smartphones, tablets and laptops, its flagship OLED TVs, or its smart home equipment, from smart fridges to robot vacuums, Samsung leads the way.

In the last year, it has continued to deliver some stellar products, such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the S95F OLED TV. These continue to push the limits of what consumer electronic products can do and have received top marks when we’ve tested them.

Product of the Year

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Nintendo Switch 2

When Nintendo finally announced that it was updating the Switch, fans went crazy. Replacing what has been the biggest handheld console success of the last 10 years was always going to be a major event. But after months of build up, the new model has not disappointed.

Despite a huge production run, it has been tricky for many to get hold of the new device (as per T3's stock tracker), as many stores sold out instantly in a buying frenzy we haven’t seen since the PlayStation 5.

The device itself is more premium and has a bigger screen than its predecessor. But the biggest win of all is the games. Not only are there some stunning new titles – featuring well-known franchises – it’s completely backwards-compatible, too, so you can still play all your old favourite Switch titles too.

Retailer of the Year

(Image credit: Future)

Back Market

Refurbished products have been given a new lease of life thanks to Back Market. The online retailer has created a slick and highly usable platform for finding a vast range of products that have either been used before or repaired, and now feel just like new.

There are a number of benefits to buying refurbished. There is a pleasant cost saving compared to new models, which means you can save some money, but there’s also an environmental impact. Renewing and reusing means fewer natural resources are involved in creating new products, and used products are saved from landfills.

Back Market provides a trusted way to buy these products, making it easy to find and purchase. It also makes the process of selling your old products back to the site a breeze.

Retailer of the Year (US)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

REI

Living and breathing outdoor adventure, REI is a cooperative that offers great deals on clothing, bikes, tents and more. It also advocates for policies that benefit the outdoors, from climate action to accessibility and stewardship.

The site is much more than a retailer, also offering expert advice, classes and events, and an impressive used gear section. This allows members to both trade in their used equipment or buy used gear for less, making outdoor activity affordable for all.

Sustainability Award

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Bang & Olufsen

An audio manufacturer might not sound like a natural place to find leading sustainability efforts, but Bang & Olufsen is no ordinary company.

Each of its premium speakers has been specially designed to ensure that every part on them is repairable or replaceable. That means that even when things do wear out or occasionally go wrong, they can be fixed.

With such a process, these speakers will last a lifetime (or more), meaning you may never need to buy another speaker again. This kind of thinking is a rarity in consumer products these days, but is one of the reasons that B&O fans are so loyal to the brand.

Tech Innovation Award

(Image credit: Panerai)

Panerai P.9010/EL movement

Mechanical watch movements are not only things of beauty but also extremely clever, and none more so than this latest Panerai movement.

Rather than simply turning the cogs to keep the watch running in time, it actually generates a small amount of electricity, which can be used to power more advanced features.

With the gap between analogue and smart watches continuing to grow, this movement offers the potential to turn things on their head. It means a smart watch could essentially run without needing to be charged, instead using the movement to top up the battery. In our opinion, that’s some seriously forward-thinking.

Readers’ Choice Award

(Image credit: Philips / TP Vision)

Philips OLED+909

The home cinema market is big business, as people aim to recreate the atmosphere of the big screen in their own homes. From big TVs to surround sound and even smart lighting to complete the effect.

With the Philips OLED+909 TV, you can do all of that with one device. It features a class-leading OLED display, which comes in sizes from 55- up to 77-inches, and also incorporates a sound bar from Bowers & Wilkins to deliver epic audio.

What’s more, it uses Philips Ambilight tech to provide lighting around all four edges of the TV that can sync with whatever you are watching. All this creates a room-filling experience that we really love, and it seems our readers really love it too.