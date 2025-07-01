T3 Awards 2025: all 'Getting Around' winners announced

The way we move is changing fast, and 2025 has been a landmark year for that transformation. From electrified icons and ultra-connected scooters to smart bikes and dash cams with serious brains, the Getting Around category has never felt so exciting, or so future-ready.

Whether it’s tackling the daily commute, setting off on a weekend ride, or rethinking the very concept of performance motoring, this year’s winners prove that innovation means better, bolder, and far more efficient.

We’ve seen legendary sports cars go hybrid without losing their soul, folding bikes get smarter and sleeker, and electric scooters gain the range and ride quality to make them a true car alternative. Dash cams became AI guardians. E-bikes became status symbols. And urban mobility got a long-overdue injection of intelligence and style.

From the agile Segway Max G3 and the effortlessly portable Brompton Electric G Line to the trailblazing Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid and Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, this year’s standout vehicles and gadgets redefine what it means to get from A to B. These are the products driving change, and the ones we loved using the most.

Best Electric Bike

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Brompton Electric G Line

Brompton has long been the king of the commuter fold-up, but the Electric G Line takes things to a whole new level. This model blends the brand’s iconic folding design with a smooth, intuitive electric assist system, perfect for city riders who want flexibility, style, and serious boost on the go.

What makes the G Line so special is how seamlessly it integrates power into the ride. With a front hub motor developed in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering and a cleverly stowed battery pack, it offers up to 45 miles of pedal-assist range without compromising the classic Brompton ride feel. Three power modes let you fine-tune the support, and the control unit is easy to access even mid-ride.

It folds down in seconds, tucks neatly under a desk, and weighs just enough to haul onto a train or up a flight of stairs without breaking a sweat. It’s practical, portable, and beautifully engineered.

If you’re after an e-bike that’s built for real-life travel, not just showroom floors, the Brompton Electric G Line delivers on every front. Compact, clever, and confidently fast, it’s the best way to get around in 2025.

Best Electric Scooter

(Image credit: Mark Knapp)

Segway Max G3

Segway’s Max G3 is the electric scooter that nails the balance between power, practicality, and polish, making it the ultimate commuter companion for 2025. Designed for urban riders who need range, reliability, and ride comfort, it’s a serious step up from your average last-mile solution.

With a top speed of 22 km/h and a real-world range of up to 50 km, the G3 is ideal for longer commutes and weekend exploring. The 551Wh battery charges quickly and holds enough juice to cover multiple days without a top-up.

What really sets it apart is how smooth it feels on the road. The dual suspension and 10-inch tubeless tyres soak up potholes and uneven surfaces with ease, giving you a more stable, more enjoyable ride.

You also get smart features baked in, including NFC keycard unlocking, app integration, and theft deterrents, all wrapped in a sleek, foldable frame that’s easy to store in flats, offices, or train racks.

Best car

(Image credit: Future)

Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid

The Porsche 911 GTS is officially a hybrid, but you can't run around town on just battery power. This 1.9kWh battery is more of a power boost, giving you an extra 40kW and 150 Nm of torque to that 3.6 litre flat-six engine.

As a result, it's incredibly rapid, with a 0-60 mph of just 2.9 seconds, making this the quickest 911 to date. It's fun, powerful and manages to keep both the electric and non-electric fans happy with its battery use. Now that's impressive!

Highly Commended: Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

Best electric car

(Image credit: Future / Mat Gallagher)

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

Still, in 2025, the terms electric and sports car are slightly jarring. SUVs, saloons and even hot hatches have happily jumped aboard the EV train but the sports car is the final frontier.

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, however, is leading the charge. It looks and feels really close to the existing V6 models, yet is fitted with three 300kW motors and a giant 92.5kWh battery. It's a little quieter, with only some subtle fake engine sounds, but it's considerably faster, delivering a 0-62mph of 2.7 seconds.

This is a pure two-door GT that happens to be electric-powered – no compromises, raised floors or family-sized versions. It's set the benchmark for the sector, and it's going to be hard to beat.

Highly Commended: Porsche Macan

Best dashcam

(Image credit: Nextbase)

Nextbase IQ

For the second year running, the Nextbase IQ is our top pick for best dashcam. That's because this is far more than just a dashcam. Thanks to its Smart Sense Parking assist, voice-activated Witness Mode and Live View function to monitor your vehicle inside and out at any time, it's a full-on surveillance system.

It comes in a compact form with either 1K or 4K versions available and requires a subscription for its premium features. If you really want to protect your car, though, this is the one to buy.

Highly Commended: Nextbase Piqo

