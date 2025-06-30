T3 Awards 2025: all Home and Style winners announced!

The T3 Awards 2025 are back for another year! The past 12 months have been jam packed with product launches and upgrades across tech, active and home, and it’s almost been too hard to keep up with.

But keep up we have, and this week, the T3 team will be announcing the winners of this year’s T3 Awards. Kicking off with the Home awards, this post covers all the winners, highly commended and nominees within the Home and Style category – think vacuum cleaners, mattresses, air purifiers, watches, skincare tech and more.

For this year’s awards, we’ve added a few new categories – Best Sleep Accessory, Best Sleep Tech, Best LED Face Mask and Best Fragrance. Not only do these additions champion more products, but they also show what T3 experts value and what they plan on focusing on more in the future.

For all the nominees, take a look at the T3 Awards 2025 Home shortlist .

Best Vacuum Cleaner

Shark PowerDetect Cordless Pet

Out of all the cordless, stick and upright vacuum cleaners that we’ve tried in the past year – and we’ve tried A LOT – the Shark PowerDetect Cordless Pet was hard to beat. Rated by Lizzie Wilmot, T3’s Home Writer as the ‘best cordless vacuum cleaner of 2024’, the Shark PowerDetect Cordless Pet has continued to perform admirably over the past year, which is why we’ve given it the T3 Award.

The Shark PowerDetect Cordless Pet combines Shark’s most popular features from its other cleaning devices into one. It has Anti Hair Wrap technology which keeps the brush roll from tangling with pet and human hair, and it has clever detection features that allow it to adjust to different floor types to achieve the best clean. It doesn’t look bad either – if a vacuum cleaner can look stylish, that is! See our Shark PowerDetect Cordless Pet review for more details.

Highly Commended: Samsung Bespoke AI Ultra

Best Vacuum Cleaner Shortlist: Dyson Car+Boat , Gtech Airfox Platinum , Hoover HF4 Hydro .

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner

iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max

The best robot vacuum cleaners have taken over the cleaning industry and the advancements have been non-stop in the past year. With the introduction of AI technology, robot vacuums have upgraded their mapping, detection, charging, vacuuming and mopping, and the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is a perfect example of that.

In spite of its high price tag, the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is an exceedingly good cleaner on both carpets and hardwood floors. It has dirt detection sensors and multi-floor mapping, as well as good edge cleaning and pet hair pick-up. The docking station was also appreciated with its quick charging, refilling and emptying. See our iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max review for more details.

Highly Commended: Eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner Shortlist: Dreame X50 Ultra Complete , Shark Matrix Plus , Ultenic T10 .

Best Home Air Device

MeacoDry Arete Two

The Best Home Air Device covers a surprising amount, including fans, humidifiers, dehumidifiers and air purifiers – the latter of which has won this year’s T3 Award. A combination of an air purifier and dehumidifier , the MeacoDry Arete Two is a brilliant gadget that ensures the air you breathe in your home is clean, hygienic and allergen-free.

With an impressive 12-litre capacity, the MeacoDry Arete Two is almost a 3-in-1 home air device that purifies and dehumidifies while also giving a fan-like cooling effect. Our reviewer found it to be great for speeding up laundry drying and noticed that the air felt cleaner and easier to breathe while it was in action. See our MeacoDry Arete Two review for more details.

Highly Commended: Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 Air Purifier

Best Home Air Device Shortlist: Blueair Blue Mini Max , Duux Whisper Flex 2 Fan , Hisense Smart Tower Portable AC with Heat Pump, Shark FlexBreeze Fan , SwitchBot Air Purifier Table .

Best Mattress

Simba Earth Apex

When it comes to the best mattress manufacturer on the market, Simba is definitely in the top percent, mainly due to its sustainable credentials – the brand won T3’s Sustainability Award in 2024 – and its high quality materials. In the past year, Simba launched its Earth mattress collection, its most eco-friendly range yet, and the most comfortable and supportive, which is why the Simba Earth Apex has won Best Mattress for 2025.

The Simba Earth Apex features all-natural materials, including wool, silk, foam and springs. The hybrid make-up gives the mattress impressive layers of comfort, a good firmness and temperature control so you don’t overheat during the warmer months. It’s premium, comfy and great for all sleep positions. See our Simba Earth Apex review for more details.

Highly Commended: Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress

Best Mattress Shortlist: Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid , REM-Fit 600 Lux Elite , SleepSoul Wish 3000 Series Pocket Cool Gel Mattress .

Best Sleep Accessory

Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet

For the 2025 T3 Awards, we’ve combined the Best Duvet and Best Pillow awards into one new award category – the Best Sleep Accessory. The winner of this year’s Awards is the Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet, one of the most impressive duvets we’ve seen – and slept under – in a while.

As the name may suggest, the Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet is customisable. Rather than having two separate duvets for summer and winter, the Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet can do it all, as users can add to or take away from the duvet to get the perfect temperature. It might not be a completely new innovation as other brands have done this before, but Eve has truly excelled with this duvet and beaten the competition. See our Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet review for more details.

Highly Commended: Soak&Sleep Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

Best Sleep Accessory Shortlist: DreamCloud Duvet , DreamCloud Pillow , Luff Bamboo Forest Pillow .

Best Sleep Tech

Eight Sleep Pod 4

The first fully new award within the Home category is Best Sleep Tech. As the sleep and wellness industry continues to evolve, the world of sleep has been given some surprising technological advancements, in the form of sleep trackers, masks and headphones.

The first ever winner of the Best Sleep Tech Award is the Eight Sleep Pod 4. T3’s Editor-in-Chief Mat Gallagher continuously recommends the Eight Sleep Pod 4 and has stated that it’s the best tech product he’s ever used. It’s a sleep system that combines a hub, bed base and app, and is designed to improve your sleep. The entire system tracks your sleep and makes adjustments throughout the night to help with snoring and temperature regulation. See our Eight Sleep Pod 4 review for more details.

Highly Commended: Loop Quiet 2 Plus

Best Sleep Tech Shortlist: MANTA Sound Sleep Mask , Ozlo SleepBuds , TheraBody SleepMask .

Best Office Chair

Herman Miller Aeron

The best office chair is a non-negotiable nowadays, regardless of whether you’re an office, hybrid or remote worker. As you’re sitting in it for hours at a time, five days a week, comfort and support is paramount, and the Herman Miller Aeron is our pick for this year’s Best Office Chair Award.

Our Home Writer gave the Herman Miller Aeron high praise by calling it the most ergonomic and impressively adjustable office chair you can buy. It might look simple at first glance, but it’s anything but, with its breathable mesh fabric, spine-supporting construction and comfortable feel. See our Herman Miller Aeron review for more details.

Highly Commended: FlexiSpot BS12 Pro

Best Office Chair Shortlist: Boulies Master Rex , DUSK Elsie , HBADA E3.

Best Electric Toothbrush

Oclean X Ultra S

Kicking off the style section in the Home and Style Awards category is the best electric toothbrush . As AI has infiltrated almost every area of the home, grooming and styling products have also gotten the smart treatment, and while you might think it’s a gimmick, this year’s award winner proves it’s not.

The Oclean X Ultra S is an increasingly powerful and customisable toothbrush with a helpful accompanying app which actually gives you tracking and advice on cleaning your teeth better. It has multiple intensity levels and settings to play with, and it tells you off when you brush too fast or hard with a funny robotic voice. See our Oclean X Ultra S review for more details.

Highly Commended: Philips Sonicare 7100

Best Electric Toothbrush Shortlist: Oral-B iO2 , Quip , Soocas NEOS II .

Best Hair Styling Tool

Dyson Airwrap i.d.

Just when you thought it was impossible to make a hair styling tool that was better than the Dyson Airwrap – the very same brand that made the iconic styler made an even better version. The Dyson Airwrap i.d. has all the same (and best) features from the original Airwrap and has added i.d. technology to make styling even more effortless.

The i.d. technology allows the Dyson Airwrap i.d. to sync to the MyDyson app, where it’ll customise your styling sequence according to your hair type, needs and styling preferences. It comes with many attachments – we found the i.d. tech to work best with the curlers – it’s lightweight and beautifully designed, and if you can’t get past the initial price, it can replace all your other hair tools. See our Dyson Airwrap i.d. review for more details.

Highly Commended: mdlondon Wave

Best Hair Styling Tool Shortlist: Bellissima Italia Prodigy Air Styler , Gtech DryOnic Hair Dryer , Shark FlexFusion.

Best Hair Removal Tool

Philips Lumea IPL 9900

Shifting away from hair styling to hair removing, our team of experts tried many hair removal devices this year, including epilators, manscapers, beard trimmers and the best IPL machine . The latter has taken the crown this year with the Philips Lumea IPL 9900.

Philips really knows what it’s doing when it comes to IPL hair removal. Its Lumea devices have always been well-received but the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 hit it out the park when it was launched last year. Our reviewer said it was the most impressive, fastest and smartest IPL machine they’ve ever tried and offered up to 12 months of smooth hair-free skin. See our Philips Lumea IPL 9900 review for more details.

Highly Commended: Manscaped The Beard Hedger

Best Hair Removal Tool Shortlist: BaByliss Pro Titanium Foil Shaver , Ulike Air 3 , Wahl Manscaper Body Grooming Trimmer .

Best LED Face Mask

Shark CryoGlow

Another new Awards category this year is the best LED face mask . These Hannibal Lecter-looking devices have gradually taken over the skincare market, and despite looking terrifying, they’ve actually proven to be effective and a game-changer for skincare concerns.

The first ever winner of the Best LED Face Mask is the Shark CryoGlow. When we heard that Shark, the vacuum cleaner brand, was making a LED face mask, we were shocked, but we needn’t be. The Shark CryoGlow offers multiple LED lights to address acne, fine lines and pigmentation, and it has eye cooling technology which makes it comfortable and soothing to wear throughout each treatment. See our Shark CryoGlow review for more details.

Highly Commended: Silk'n EMS

Best LED Face Mask Shortlist: Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask , HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask , Omnilux Clear .

Best Fragrance

Acqua Di Parma Buongiorno

Our final new Award category within the Home and Style space is the Best Fragrance. Acqua Di Parma never fails to impress the T3 team, and it’s one of the best men’s fragrances brands on the market today. Its most recent launch, the Acqua Di Parma Buongiorno quickly became a hit with our Senior News Writer and fragrance enthusiast, Sam Cross who said we had to give it T3’s first ever Best Fragrance Award.

Well known for summer fragrances, the Acqua Di Parma Buongiorno is citrusy and aromatic, with notes of lemon, basil, spearmint and rosemary. The herbal layers are offset with musk and amber to give it warmth and depth – it’s a worthy winner in our eyes.

Highly Commended: Born to Stand Out Indecent Cherry

Best Fragrance Shortlist: DS & Durga Brown Flowers, Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Intense, Tom Ford Bois Pacifique.

Best Watch

Grand Seiko SLGB003

Every year, it gets increasingly harder to pick the best watch Award Winner. This is mainly due to the incredible innovations and features that watch manufacturers are bringing to their timepieces, but every person’s fashion and jewellery tastes are unique and different.

But we had to give this year’s T3 Award to the Grand Seiko SLGB003. Honouring Grand Seiko’s legacy and movements, the Seiko SLGB003 features the Spring Drive Caliber 9RB2 which makes it the most accurate watch movement powered by a mainspring today. The feit is seriously impressive, and it’s not a bad looking watch either!

Highly Commended: Christopher Ward C12 Loco

Best Watch Shortlist: Bell & Ross BR-03 36mm, Tissot PRC100, Vacheron Constantin 222 Steel, Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow.

Best Travel Goods

Mous Day Backpack

Whether you’re off on holiday, going on a camping trip or heading to the office, it’s important to have a good quality backpack , suitcase or carry-on luggage with you. The former is what’s won this year’s Best Travel Goods Award, and we’ve given it to the Mous Day Backpack.

Stylish, comfortable and functional, the Mous Day Backpack ticks all the boxes for what you’d want from a backpack. It has a good amount of storage and a cool central zip design which opens up the bag in a completely unique and helpful way. See our Mous Day Backpack review for more details.

Highly Commended: Carl Friedrik The Carry-On X