Working from home as a student? 3 essential WFH items for a perfect setup

Whether you’re heading back to University or it’s your first time leaving the comfort of your parents' place for delightful halls dorms, there will inevitably be occasions you’ll need to work from your new “home”.

Home might look different to what you’ve been used to, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make your tiny box room or shared living space perfect for getting work done. Well, perfect is probably a bit of a stretch – but there’s certainly a few things that can make a huge difference to your setup and, in turn, your productivity.

I should know; I’ve been working from home for the last 15 years. And while I’m no longer a student (it’s been a while, I’ll admit), there are a few essentials beyond the basic furniture that will work just as well for you in your prime years as they do for me.

1. A reliable laptop or tablet

T3's Top 3 Tablets

Above, I’ve selected three tablet options that I’d happily recommend as reliable, all of which can be connected to an external monitor and have accessories available separately – like a keyboard cover or stylus – to make them great laptop alternatives.

It might seem obvious that a decent laptop or tablet is invaluable. But it will depend on what you need, as to which is a better option for you. I recently switched my trusty MacBook Pro for an iPad – and the portability is very freeing.

I’ve also picked three reliable laptop options that are not only lightweight and portable, but powerful enough to run a multitude of programs simultaneously. Check them out below:

T3's Top 3 Laptops

2. Noise cancelling headphones

T3's Top 3 ANC Headphones

There's so much to be said for noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones when travelling, but they can be excellent for drowning out your roommates, music that isn't to your taste, and irritating background noise too.

Most music streaming services have several concentration playlists that can be very helpful for focusing, which you can of course listen to through your headphones, but I find myself wearing noise-cancelling headphones for the silence sometimes, too.

Above I've selected three top picks. Bose is the ANC master, with superb over-ear and in-ear options, though Apple's AirPods are also worth considering, as are Sonos' over-ear models. It's all a matter of preference – and price.

3. An external monitor

T3's Top 3 External Monitors

Last, but most certainly not least, when it comes to a productive home setup, is an external monitor. The three above cover a range of possibilities.

I can't recommend this upgrade enough – and while you might think working off a 15-inch laptop every night is fine, trust me when I say a second screen will change your life. It'll probably help you do your work in half the time.

Additional displays can dramatically improve productivity – I know because I didn't have one until a couple of years ago, and the difference in my output now is significant.

Whether you're writing an essay and need to reference a source while typing; coding and need to see your code and output simultaneously; or designing and need more screen real estate, an external monitor makes multitasking much easier.

There are a number of size options available, so choose the biggest you can squeeze into your room without it being overbearing, as well as one that fits into your budget.

Most people won't need to spend a fortune unless you need a colour-accurate display, or you want it to double up as a gaming monitor. Many are very easy to use, connecting to your laptop via USB-C.

Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.

