Best music subscription deals for April 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Music subscription services have completely transformed the way music is listened to, released and accessed. Long gone are the days of CDs and cassette tapes (sadly) and music apps and subscriptions have happily taken their place.

Music subscriptions unlock a wide selection of songs, albums, podcasts and new releases. While you can find many music apps for free, the majority of users pay per month or annually to avoid ads, listen offline, skip through playlists and extra features.

Due to the cost of living crisis, many subscription services are taking a hit with people cancelling them in favour of saving extra money per month. Alongside streaming services and fitness apps , music subscriptions have also been experiencing a drop in numbers but if you don’t want to give up your services, we’ve found some of the best deals on music subscriptions for this month, including Spotify, Amazon Music and SoundCloud.

Best music subscription deals today

Today's best deal Spotify Premium: £9.99 a month

Spotify is the most popular music streaming platform of all time with millions of subscribers taking advantage of its music range and podcast series. One of the big attractions is Spotify Wrapped, where Spotify looks at your activity from the year and shows you what and who you listened to the most. Spotify Premium is £9.99 / $9.99 a month and gives access to millions of songs and titles without ads and offline listening. If you haven’t tried Premium before, you can currently get 3 months of Spotify Premium for free if you sign up before the 12th May 2022.

Amazon Music Unlimited: £9.99 a month

Amazon Music Unlimited gives users access to 90 million songs in HD and millions of podcast episodes. Streamers can listen to music ad free, on demand and offline with unlimited skips. Amazon Music Unlimited is available for both Prime users at £7.99 / $7.99 a month and non-Prime users at £9.99 / $9.99 a month. If you’re a Prime user, you already get access to 2 million songs with your account but if you want more, you can sign up to the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. If you’re a new subscriber, you get the first month for free and there are also student and family plans to choose from.

Apple Music: £9.99 a month

Apple Music is £9.99 / $9.99 a month and lets you play over 900 million songs and 30,000 playlists. You can also access live radio, download your favourite songs and use Siri to search through the Apple Music catalogue. Apple Music is available on both Apple and non-Apple devices and comes with a free month trial if you’re a new subscriber. There are also student and family plans, plus if you buy a new audio device from Apple, you get 6 months of Apple Music for free.

Deezer: £11.99 a month

Deezer has access to over 90 million songs worldwide and other audio content, like radio channels and podcasts. It allows users to listen to music both on and offline, create playlists and share them with friends. Deezer also makes curated recommendations and offers Deezer Originals exclusives. £11.99 a month is for Deezer Premium but you can also get a family plan. One thing that sets Deezer apart from other services is that you can transfer your entire music library from another streaming service to Deezer easily and seamlessly.

SoundCloud: £9.99 a month

SoundCloud is designed with music producers and artists in mind and is perfect for people on the hunt for new and less mainstream music. Users get access to 180 million tracks, most of which are uploaded directly by musicians. SoundCloud is £9.99 / $9.99 a month and offers offline streaming, ad free listening and lets you use it on up to 3 devices at a time.

Tidal: £9.99 a month

Tidal is another popular music streaming app with access to millions of songs, playlists, radio shows and more ad-free and with offline listening available. Tidal also gives users access to music videos, exclusive live streams and music event tapings. Tidal offers a free month trial before you pay £9.99 / $9.99 a month for Tidal HiFi. For better sound quality and to support Tidal artists, you can sign up to HiFi Plus for £19.99 / $19.99 a month.

YouTube Music Premium: £9.99 a month

YouTube is free for everyone and has access to millions of songs, albums and music videos, but it’ll interrupt your listening with ads and you can’t change tabs or lock your screen without the music stopping. To rectify this, you can sign up to YouTube Music Premium for £9.99 / $9.99 a month. Background play is the most attractive part of a YouTube Music Premium subscription, plus you get a 2-month free trial when you sign up initially.

Are there any free music subscription services?

Yes! All of the music subscriptions that we’ve mentioned above (Amazon Music Free, Apple Music, Deezer Free, Spotify Free, SoundCloud, Tidal Free and YouTube Music) offer a free subscription plan so you don’t have to pay for any of them if you don’t want to. This is a great way to save some extra money and if you’re more of a casual listener, you can enjoy music whenever you want to without worrying about not getting your money’s worth.

However, there are a few drawbacks to not paying for these services. With a free plan, your listening will be interrupted by ads, you’ll have a limited amount of skips and you won’t have many features like downloading and listening offline. If you’re on a tight budget, you can always cancel or pause your subscription and come back to it when you want to.