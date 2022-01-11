Best streaming service deals for January 2022

Streaming service deals may be a challenge to come across, but there's a plethora of options available for those looking to watch their favorite entertainment at home or on the go cheap right now. Services like Hulu, Disney+, PlutoTV and more, there's options available for watchers of all shapes and sizes. Whether you're a fan of live TV, classic movies, TV shows or everything in between, there's a streaming service just for you and your needs.

Maybe you're not quite sure which one, though. An understandable dilemma since there's just so much to each one. With many offering their own exclusive content alongside classic movies, TV episodes and more, it can be a challenge determining which streaming service is right for you.

That's why we've put together this quick, handy guide to finding the best offers and streaming service deals of the month. From seven day free trials to reduced intro pricing, it's rare you'll have to jump in at full price for a service you're not quite sure you'll love. So sit back and take a look at some of the best and cheapest streaming service offers below and get ready for some entertainment.

Best streaming deals right now

