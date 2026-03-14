Apple TV's raunchy new show proves that people want racy dramas

The last few years have proven beyond any doubt that the biggest and best streaming services in the world can't afford to stay entirely family-friendly. With millions of adults now subscribing to a variety of services, each one has to provide a proper range of shows and movies, which means some of those are going to have to be a little more, shall we say, adult.

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Apple TV clearly got the memo, too – its latest show takes a look at the explosion of OnlyFans, adapting a popular novel about a young mother struggling to make ends meet when her baby effectively ends her chances of going to college. She turns to the best revenue stream available to her by starting an OnlyFans account, and from there the story unfolds quirkily.

Margo's Got Money Troubles — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

As you can see above, the show now has a full trailer (after we got a teaser some time ago), and it underlines the fact that Apple TV has done its typical thing, in putting together a pretty darn impressive cast. Elle Fanning is in the lead part as Margo, with an Oscar nomination to be determined literally this weekend.

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She's joined by Nick Offerman as her slightly emotionally-repressed ex-wrestler father, Michelle Pfeiffer as her frankly scary cougarish mum, and even Nicole Kidman as her eventual custody lawyer, as the trailer teases. That hints at the fact that the father of Margo's child, her ex-professor, isn't exactly going to be the simplest of presences in the show.

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All of this is to talk around the fact that Margo's going to be making money with her body on the internet – a topic that's still fairly taboo in media despite the enormous scale of OnlyFan's business at this point. From the trailer, it's not actually all that likely that the show gets too explicit on this front, but the topic is inescapably adult and raunchy.

It'll be fascinating to see how it resonates at a time when these adult platforms are doing bigger numbers than ever. From Apple TV's point of view, it's not that big a gamble, though – with a cast like that, surely the show has to find an audience. We'll know when it starts on 15 April.

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