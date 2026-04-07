Apple TV's raunchy new show gets an almost deranged trailer

I've made no secret of my admiration for Apple TV's commissioning team over the last half-decade or so. That group of people, whoever they might be, have taken the streaming platform from an interesting but small option to, according to not just me but T3 as a whole, the best streaming service you can pay for today. That commissioning team have a very interesting new project to show off now, in the form of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.

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The show just got its first teaser trailer, and it's one of the most tonally discordant and eclectic teasers I've seen in ages, full of different moments that seem to run the gamut from slapstick comedy all the way to potentially some horror, making it immediately shoot up my watchlist ahead of it starting streaming on 20 April.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed — Official Teaser "The Spiral" | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

As you can see in the above embed, the show stars Tatiana Maslany in the lead role as Paula, a newly-divorced mum who may or may not be struggling to stay afloat in more than one way. She's juggling parenting responsibilities with what could be termed a bit of a breakdown, and things get even more complicated when she thinks she witnesses a crime.

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Apple's blurb says she'll launch an investigation despite people in her life being more than a little sceptical of what she thinks she's seen – and that'll take her down a rabbit hole of blackmail and threats. There's a fun supporting cast to check out, including a personal favourite, Jake Johnson (who made New Girl what it was).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV)

Maslany herself is getting plenty of positive attention, though, as one of the more fun actors working in TV today. She was great in the title role of She-Hulk: : Attorney at Law on Disney+, but we don't have much of an indication about whether the character will be an actual recurring part of the MCU moving forward.

Since it hasn't had a new season since its first in 2022, with no news on that front either, this ribald show from Apple TV is clearly your best way to see Maslany act right now, so that's just another reason why it might be a hit when it comes out later this month.

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