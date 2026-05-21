HBO Max subscribers in the UK get an unexpected major upgrade

Quick summary HBO Max is adding companion podcasts to its top franchises, with the video podcast exclusive to HBO Max. That will give fans another way to enjoy Game of Thrones or the universe of Harry Potter, in more detail.

HBO Max is giving subscribers a little extra to expand the offering from the UK's newest streaming service. Podcasts have now been added, including companions for some of the service's most popular shows.

That means that fans will get to experience a little more of the universe that they are immersed in, including behind-the-scenes access and deep discussions.

While podcasts are easy enough to find these days, HBO Max has confirmed that there will be franchise-led podcasts, meaning that fans of Game of Thrones or Harry Potter will have something else to dive into.

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These podcasts will be right in the mix on HBO Max, so they will be easy to find.

Starting in June, HBO Max will be offering podcasts to support House of the Dragon - with Season 3 due to start the same month - while A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will also be explored.

From 19 June, the Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast will launch, diving into the eight original movies, with special guests bringing excitement to the deep analysis and discussion of the Potterverse.

The addition of podcasts to HBO Max jumps on a trend that's seen many of the most popular TV series accompanied by additional content. On the BBC, for example, The Traitors: Uncloaked provided immediate reaction and interviews with participants, extending the experience by an additional hour.

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Disney+ has also jumped on the trend, with a companion podcast for Daredevil, including the stars of the show. For fans, it's a great insight into the stories, while for the streaming services, they get to own the conversation, rather than having subscribers jump off to sample unofficial podcasts and analysis elsewhere.

HBO Max has confirmed that shows like The Pitt, The Last of Us, The Comeback and Sinners: In Proximity will also benefit from podcasts.

These podcasts are included in the subscription price, with the video version exclusively on HBO Max. Audio version of the podcasts will also be available through other podcast apps.