Omega launches a new James Bond watch – fusing a dive watch with a chronograph

Quick Summary A new Omega James Bond watch has dropped – and this one feels very different. Employed with a chronograph which links to a new video game, there's one big problem here.

In the world of Omega watches, there is no greater advocate than James Bond. The iconic character has been sporting Omega Seamaster models since 1995, and that shows no signs of slowing down.

Now, the brand has unveiled a new model which appears in the action-adventure video game, 007 First Light. Designed alongside the creators of the game, this model brings something new to the Bond lineage.

(Image credit: Omega)

That's because the brand has employed a chronograph for the first time in Bond's Seamaster history. It's an important addition – the sub-dials are actually a functional part of the game, making this a revision of necessity.

Latest Videos From

You'll find a 44mm case crafted from stainless steel, and topped with a black ceramic bezel ring. Couple that with a 52.8mm lug-to-lug width and a stonking 17.2mm case thickness and it's clear that this is one heck of a beefy watch. Those with smaller wrists need not apply.

(Image credit: Omega)

Inside, an Omega 9900 Calibre movement is present, offering a small seconds register at the nine o'clock position and a 60 minute and 12 hour register at three o'clock. That can be ogled from the back of the case thanks to a sapphire back, which has the 007 First Light logo printed on top.

The piece does offer 300m of water resistance, which is good for any chronograph. That also might explain some of the added heft in the case, added manufacturing is required to waterproof the case to that degree with the chronograph pushers.

(Image credit: Omega)

It comes as standard on a new NATO strap with the same black, beige and grey colourway as the old No Time To Die watch, albeit in a different pattern. If that's not your vibe, there are six other NATO options to choose from.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £7,900 / €9,100 / US$9,400 / AU$14,800, this one should certainly be on the list of any Bond fan. The sizing is a shame, as it'll make it a non-starter for most, but if you've got enough wrist heft to pull it off, enjoy!