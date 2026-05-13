These new Seiko watches are inspired by vintage trench watch design
Seiko just dropped a new military-style watch collection
QUICK SUMMARY
Seiko has added a set of new military-inspired watches to its 5 Sports lineup. Called the Sports Field, the quartet of timepieces offer dial colours of black, white, green and brown, with the letter pair coming with matching military-style nylon straps.
Prices start at £340 and the watches are available for preorder now. A GMT version is also available, with a white dial and a £410 price tag.
Fans of military-style watches, this one’s for you: Seiko just revealed a new collection of so-called trench watches that major on durability and clarity.
Part of the Seiko 5 family, the four new watches are called the Sports Field collection. They’re described by the Japanese watchmaker as “a contemporary take on the military-inspired trench watch, designed for durability, clarity and reliability in demanding environments.”
Available now, all members of the new 5 Sports Field collection use a 41 mm stainless steel case. Dial colour options include White Ensign, Camo Black, Coyote Brown and Fatigue Green, with the latter two paired with a matching Cordura nylon strap, while the others come on stainless steel bracelets.
All versions feature a bi-directional rotating bezel with integrated compass markings – a first for Seiko’s Field line – plus enhanced knurling on the bezel edge that both improves functionality and boosts the watch’s utilitarian aesthetic.
The four watches have an automatic movement, in the form of the Calibre 4R36 with 24 jewels and 41 hours of power reserve. They all have a day and date window at the three o’clock position, an exhibition case back for observing the movement within, and 10 bar (100 metres) of water resistance.
Available to pre-order now, the new Seiko 5 Sports Field is priced at £340 for the green and brown versions on a nylon strap, and £360 for the white and black dials on a stainless steel bracelet.
A GMT version with a white dial, orange secondary hour hand and steel bracelet is also available. This uses the calibre 4R34 movement, also with 41 hours of power, costs £410 and is available now.
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Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
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