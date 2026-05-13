Anker launches most advanced balcony energy storage system yet – and this time the UK isn’t missing out

QUICK SUMMARY Anker Solix has unveiled the Solarbank 4 E5000 Pro, its most advanced balcony energy storage system yet. Featuring 5,000W solar input, 5,000Wh storage capacity and a 10,000-cycle lifespan, the plug-and-play system is designed to help households make greater use of home solar energy with minimal installation. The system is already available to buy in European markets where plug-in solar is already permitted, but Anker has also confirmed plans to launch the system in the UK once regulations allow.

Anker Solix has unveiled its most advanced balcony energy storage system yet, the Solarbank 4 E5000 Pro. With 5,000W solar input, 5,000Wh of storage capacity and a huge 10,000-cycle lifespan, it’s one of the brand’s most powerful and longest-lasting plug-and-play solar systems so far.

The launch continues Anker SOLIX’s rapid growth across Europe, where balcony solar systems are becoming increasingly popular. We recently saw IKEA’s partnership with Svea Solar do a similar thing, but Anker is focusing more heavily on compact systems that require far less installation work and can be expanded over time.

The most exciting part for UK buyers is that Anker has openly confirmed plans to bring the Solarbank 4 Pro to the UK once regulations allow – something many balcony solar brands still avoid discussing publicly. In European markets where plug-in solar is already permitted, the system starts at €1,999, although Anker is currently offering a 25% launch discount via its website.

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(Image credit: Anker)

The Solarbank 4 Pro supports up to 12 solar panels and plugs directly into a home circuit through an 800W interface, allowing users to start using stored solar energy without major electrical work. Anker’s new PluginPower 2.0 mode can also increase output up to 2,500W for homes wanting to maximise solar usage.

The system includes a bi-directional inverter for feeding surplus energy back into the home, whilst the modular design can expand up to 30kWh over time. It also runs on Anker PowerOS, offering AI-powered energy management features like weather-based charging optimisation, dynamic tariff support, Home Assistant integration and local encrypted data processing.

Hopefully UK energy providers will be added more broadly by the time the system officially launches here, as many of the current integrations are still heavily Europe-focused.

(Image credit: Anker)

Elsewhere, the system includes backup power functionality that can switch over within 10 milliseconds during a power cut to keep essential appliances running. Anker also claims the battery is designed to last around 15 years, supports full 100% depth of discharge and carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance.

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There’s also corrosion protection for coastal environments, operating support between -20°C and 55°C, plus seven internal layers of protection designed to guard against overheating, short circuits and fire risks.