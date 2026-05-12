Your iPhone just got a big feature update ahead of WWDC 2026 – here's what it adds

Quick Summary Apple has released its iOS 26.5 software update to the public, adding a number of new features to iPhone. The update is available now and includes a new wallpaper, Suggested Places in Maps, and RCS Messaging.

We’re just under a month away from WWDC 26, where Apple typically reveals a number of new features coming to its devices, from iPhone and iPad, through to Apple Watch and MacBooks.

But ahead of the event, which will kick off on 8 June and likely showcase iOS 27 and this year's other big software upgrades, Apple has released iOS 26.5. It still doesn’t bring the smarter and more contextualised version of Siri that we first heard about back in 2024, but there are several new features to pay attention to.

What's new in iOS 26.5?

Available to download and install now, iOS 26.5 introduces end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging in Messages with supported carriers. The rollout will continue over time and is currently in beta, but it’s there, and that’s certainly exciting.

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There’s also a new Pride Luminance wallpaper that you’ll find in the wallpaper gallery, which will dynamically refract a spectrum of colours.

Meanwhile, Suggested Places has arrived in Apple Maps, serving up locations based on your recent search history and trending places nearby. Those are the main features, but there are a couple of smaller ones that some will also appreciate.

For those who use the Reminders app (if you don’t, then you really should), the snooze feature has been updated. Rather than just allowing you to snooze a reminder until the morning, afternoon or evening, iOS 26.5 will show more specific times. For example, an option might be “remind me at 3pm” rather than just “remind me this afternoon”.

Elsewhere, the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad and Magic Keyboard will all automatically pair with your device via Bluetooth after being connected via USB-C.

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If you’re in the EU, iOS 26.5 also brings Live Activity forwarding for third-party accessories like smartwatches, which should make other devices work with iPhone as well as Apple Watch does.

The iOS 26.5 update can be installed now. If you haven’t got it, open Settings on your iPhone, head to 'General' and then 'Software Update'.