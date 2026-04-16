Apple's next major iOS update bringing controversial new feature to your iPhone

Quick Summary The latest iOS 26.5 beta has a new pop up in Apple Maps suggesting ads are nearly here. The pop up says the ads will be based on your approximate location, current search terms, or view of the map while you search.

It’s usually good news when a new software update arrives. Typically, whether you’re talking about an iPhone or an Android phone, it means you’re about to get a few new features come to your device. These could be anything from new emojis to camera functions, but the idea of software updates is to usually to enhance your experience, rather than hinder it.

Occasionally however, software updates also bring features that not everyone is thrilled about. That's likely to be the case with iOS 26.5 when it arrives. This update is currently in beta after iOS 26.4 landed on 24 March, and the latest update makes way for ads in Apple Maps.

What's the latest on ads in Apple Maps?

Apple announced back in March that users of Maps in the US and Canada would start to see ads sometime this summer. A definitive launch window wasn’t provided but according to 9to5Mac, the iOS 26.5 beta 2 software has a new pop up alerting users to the possibility of ads appearing.

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The pop up says: “Maps may show local ads based on your approximate location, current search terms, or view of the map while you search. For your privacy, advertising information is not linked to your Apple Account.”

You won’t be able to opt out neither, but as 9to5Mac points out, the pop up in the beta software at least explains what the ads will be based on: location, search terms and current map view.

When ads on Apple Maps launches, they will appear at the top of search results, as well as the new ‘Suggested Places’ feature, which appeared with the iOS 26.5 beta 1 software. Suggested Places will deliver recommendations for places you might be interested in when you tap on the search bar.

It’s important to note that the pop up in the latest beta software doesn’t necessarily confirm that ads will appear in Apple Maps with iOS 26.5, but it does remind us that they are on the way.

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