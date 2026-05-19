Apple's WWDC 26 invites give us cheeky clues – if only we could figure them out
Whatever's going on, Apple will be glowing after the show
Quick Summary
Apple has confirmed its WWDC 2026 keynote time and has sent invites to attendees.
A couple of images that have appeared have therefore got tongues a-wagging – just before Google I/O starts later today.
Apple will hold its WWDC 2026 keynote address at 10am PDT (6pm BST) on Monday 8 June, and while the company is holding its cards to its chest on what we can expect, a couple of invites and images have been posted to give us a clue or two.
The main press and developer invite shows a couple of glowing rings around the WWDC26 logo, while another logo for the keynote is animated – giving us a glimpse of a swift with a glowing, Liquid Glass-like effect. That one is accompanied by the tagline "coming bright up".
Apple never chooses its event imagery by accident – it almost always gives us a hint on what it plans to announce. But figuring out the clues is often tricky.
Looking at the glowing circles first, there is some that think it refers to the new-look for Siri.
Apple's assistant will be undergoing a major facelift this year, with a new Gemini-powered AI engine driving it, and there is thought that it will be primarily housed in the Dynamic Island on iPhones.
The circles could therefore appear on the left-hand side of the Island – offsetting the camera lens on the right.
As for the second invite, it shows a swift (not a dove, as some have incorrectly reported) that also glows and looks very much like a Liquid Glass element.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Apple has used the swift logo before – for the WWDC 24 invite – and it directly refers to the company's universal Swift programming language for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. This is a developer conference, after all.
The swift also appears on the dedicated app icon.
More intriguing is the tagline. When combined with the glowing circles, "coming bright up" certainly points to some kind of glow or lighting enhancement. Or it could just refer to a brighter future for Siri and Apple Intelligence.
Either way, we'll find out for sure in just a couple of weeks, when the keynote kicks off.
And we'll undoubtedly have more speculation on what to expect before then, anyway.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.