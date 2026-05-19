Apple's WWDC 26 invites give us cheeky clues – if only we could figure them out

Quick Summary Apple has confirmed its WWDC 2026 keynote time and has sent invites to attendees. A couple of images that have appeared have therefore got tongues a-wagging – just before Google I/O starts later today.

Apple will hold its WWDC 2026 keynote address at 10am PDT (6pm BST) on Monday 8 June, and while the company is holding its cards to its chest on what we can expect, a couple of invites and images have been posted to give us a clue or two.

The main press and developer invite shows a couple of glowing rings around the WWDC26 logo, while another logo for the keynote is animated – giving us a glimpse of a swift with a glowing, Liquid Glass-like effect. That one is accompanied by the tagline "coming bright up".

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple never chooses its event imagery by accident – it almost always gives us a hint on what it plans to announce. But figuring out the clues is often tricky.

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Looking at the glowing circles first, there is some that think it refers to the new-look for Siri.

Apple's assistant will be undergoing a major facelift this year, with a new Gemini-powered AI engine driving it, and there is thought that it will be primarily housed in the Dynamic Island on iPhones.

The circles could therefore appear on the left-hand side of the Island – offsetting the camera lens on the right.

(Image credit: Apple)

As for the second invite, it shows a swift (not a dove, as some have incorrectly reported) that also glows and looks very much like a Liquid Glass element.

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Apple has used the swift logo before – for the WWDC 24 invite – and it directly refers to the company's universal Swift programming language for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. This is a developer conference, after all.

The swift also appears on the dedicated app icon.

More intriguing is the tagline. When combined with the glowing circles, "coming bright up" certainly points to some kind of glow or lighting enhancement. Or it could just refer to a brighter future for Siri and Apple Intelligence.

Either way, we'll find out for sure in just a couple of weeks, when the keynote kicks off.

And we'll undoubtedly have more speculation on what to expect before then, anyway.