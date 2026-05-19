Adidas’ wild new marathon racer looks different from every angle

Adidas has officially announced a new multi-season partnership with Satisfy, and the first release might be one of the boldest takes yet on its flagship marathon racer.

The announcement comes right after the brand’s other super shoe, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, broke three world records at the 2026 London Marathon.

The collaboration focuses on the Adizero Adios Pro 4 Satisfy, a reworked version of Adidas’ elite carbon-plated running shoe that swaps clean race-day minimalism for a deliberately chaotic, culture-heavy aesthetic inspired by skateboarding and DIY spray-painting.

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Desert loops and silver rods

The launch took place through something called “The Circle Pit”, an immersive running and music event staged at a pump track in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, where runners tackled a closed-loop course designed to blend endurance, sound and community into one continuous experience.

(Image credit: Adidas)

As for the shoes, Adidas says the asymmetric 360-degree colour fade was inspired by mismatched skate shoes and DIY spray-paint techniques, while matte silver Energy Rods reference off-road desert buggies.

It uses an asymmetric colour treatment that combines army green, earth brown and black across the upper, creating a noticeably different appearance depending on the viewing angle.

Still very much an Adios Pro underneath

Despite the experimental visuals, the performance package underneath remains intact.