QUICK SUMMARY Homey has increased the price of its Homey Pro and Homey Pro Mini smart home hubs by £50 each due to rising costs of RAM and eMMC storage components, taking them to £449 and £249 respectively. The new pricing will take effect after 1st June, with current stock still available at the lower prices for a limited time.

Homey has announced that it’s increasing the price of its smart home hubs, pointing to a “sharp” rise in the cost of RAM and eMMC storage (key components used in the Homey Pro) as the main reason behind the change.

The price increase affects both the Homey Pro and Homey Pro Mini, with each seeing a £50 hike. That brings the Homey Pro up to £449 (previously £399) and the Pro Mini to £249 (previously £199). The same price adjustments are also worldwide, so this isn’t just a UK-specific change.

That said, there is a small window before the new pricing kicks in. Homey says the increase won’t take effect until after 1st June, as it still has stock from an earlier production run available at current prices. That effectively gives buyers around two weeks from today to pick one up before the higher pricing lands.

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Homey's new Android TV app (Image credit: Homey)

The timing is interesting, coming just days after Homey announced new dedicated Android TV and LG webOS apps. These allow users to access smart home controls, automations and dashboards directly from their television, essentially reducing the need for a physical hub in some setups. So whilst the price hike isn’t great news, there is at least some flexibility depending on how you use the ecosystem.

However, it’s also worth noting that Homey has suggested these component cost increases could potentially impact future production later in the year, which may have wider implications for other products in the range. For now, though, we’ll have to wait and see how things develop, and hopefully the increases don’t become more permanent.