Here's every Pixel 11 in every colour, as Google reveals 2026 flagships

Quick Summary Ahead of the Made by Google event, set to be held in New York this evening (12 August 2026), Google's hardware arm has revealed its latest flagship handsets. There's the base Google Pixel 11, step-up Pixel 11 Pro that introduces the new HiLight feature, bigger still Pixel 11 Pro XL, and latest foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. As ever, the 2026 line-up positions some new colourway options, with the entry-level Pixel 11 offering a different special from the Pro variants – so here's what to expect.

It's official: Google has revealed its 2026 flagship hardware line-up in the Pixel 11 series.

It's also no surprise, as information about these handsets leaked non-stop over the last couple of weeks, including teases direct from Google itself.

As with the new hardware each year, however, the colour options vary depending by device, with the smaller Pixel 11 offering a different palette to the other Pro variants, as outlined below:

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Which colours are available? Pixel 11 Pixel 11 Pro / XL Pixel 11 Pro Fold Obsidian Frost Pistachio Hibiscus Obsidian (matte) Fog Olive Canyon Obsidian (matte) Fog Olive Canyon

Pixel 11:

(Image credit: Google)

Pixel 11 Pro / Pro XL:

(Image credit: Google)

As you can see from the two images above, while green shades are very in for 2026 – Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 also opts for a 'Pistachio', just like the base Pixel 11 – it's Google's Pro models that get the most striking option of all, a peachy-orange 'Canyon'.

Pixel 11 key spec:

(Image credit: Google)

HiLight feature added for all Pro models (not base Pixel 11)

Latest Tensor G6 processor in all four models

Brighter displays all round

Upgraded cameras

Beyond the colour options, however, the core spec headlines are that Google's latest Tensor G6 silicon is on board to power each of these devices.

The Pro models add a new HiLight feature on the rear camera bar, which is where Google's Gemini AI "lives", showing as a visual when interacting with the devices.

All models have brighter displays for this year, while the Pixel 11 ups its camera ante with a new 48-megapixel main that's based around a larger sensor. The Pro models add a new 50MP main sensor and all-new 48MP sensor for the zoom lens.

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In summary: the Pixel 11 series brings broader colours, brighter displays, bigger power, plus new features for Gemini in the Pro series.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is also slimmer and lighter than any foldable Pixel handset before it, to help mark it out among the increasingly competitive world of folding phone releases this year.

Pixel 11 pre-orders:

(Image credit: Google)

Pre-orders are live now, for an on-sale date of 20 August. Pricing is as follows:

Pixel 11 with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage – £879 / $899 / AU$1,499

Pixel 11 Pro with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage – £1,079 / $1,099 / AU$1,849

Pixel 11 Pro XL with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage – £1,279 / $1,299 / AU$2,099

Pixel 11 Pro Fold with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage – £1,799 / $1,899 / AU$2,799