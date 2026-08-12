Watch the Made by Google event live right here: See the Pixel 11 launch, Trevor Noah and a whole lot more

Google will host its annual Pixel launch event today, Wednesday 12 August, and things aren't as they usually are.

For starters, the event will kick off at 11pm BST (6pm EDT), so you'll have to stay up pretty late if you're in the UK. And it'll be hosted by South African comedian and talk show star Trevor Noah, so expect a few clever barbs along the way. You can watch it live below.

Made by Google '26 - YouTube Watch On

Of course, Jimmy Fallon hosted it last year in a weird chat show way, so we could get similar. Although Noah is better know for his political humour and sharp wit, so who knows?

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Here's everything you need to know about Made by Google '26 and what to expect.

When will Made by Google '26 start?

Made by Google will begin at 6pm EDT today, Wednesday 12 August. That means it'll be shown from 11pm BST and even into the following day for some other regions.

Here are the times for your area:

US West Coast: 15:00 PDT

15:00 PDT US East Coast: 18:00 EDT

18:00 EDT UK: 23:00 BST

23:00 BST Central Europe: 00:00 CEST

00:00 CEST India: 03:30 IST (13 August)

03:30 IST (13 August) China (Beijing): 06:00 CST (13 August)

06:00 CST (13 August) Japan: 07:00 JST (13 August)

07:00 JST (13 August) South Korea: 07:00 KST (13 August)

07:00 KST (13 August) Australia (Sydney): 08:00 AEST (13 August)

How to watch the Made by Google Pixel 11 launch live

You can watch the entire show live via the video further up this page.

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Alternatively, it will be streamed on the dedicated Made by Google YouTube channel.

What to expect

Hosted by Trevor Noah (The Daily Show, Grammy Awards) in New York, the Made by Google event will introduce a number of guest stars talking about the new product launches. These include Stephen Curry, Chari Hawkins, Alex Cooper, Ayami Nakajo, Shubman Gill, and Pink Pantheress.

Made by Google Event | Take the Stage - YouTube Watch On

They'll talk about and demo the devices launched today, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Watch 5 – all of which have been heavily rumoured and even officially teased over the last few weeks.

We might also see a new Pixel Tag – Google's first Bluetooth tracker.