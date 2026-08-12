Watch the Made by Google event live right here: See the Pixel 11 launch, Trevor Noah and a whole lot more
This year's Pixel launch event is a bit different – here's how to watch it and what to expect
Google will host its annual Pixel launch event today, Wednesday 12 August, and things aren't as they usually are.
For starters, the event will kick off at 11pm BST (6pm EDT), so you'll have to stay up pretty late if you're in the UK. And it'll be hosted by South African comedian and talk show star Trevor Noah, so expect a few clever barbs along the way. You can watch it live below.
Of course, Jimmy Fallon hosted it last year in a weird chat show way, so we could get similar. Although Noah is better know for his political humour and sharp wit, so who knows?
Here's everything you need to know about Made by Google '26 and what to expect.
When will Made by Google '26 start?
Made by Google will begin at 6pm EDT today, Wednesday 12 August. That means it'll be shown from 11pm BST and even into the following day for some other regions.
Here are the times for your area:
- US West Coast: 15:00 PDT
- US East Coast: 18:00 EDT
- UK: 23:00 BST
- Central Europe: 00:00 CEST
- India: 03:30 IST (13 August)
- China (Beijing): 06:00 CST (13 August)
- Japan: 07:00 JST (13 August)
- South Korea: 07:00 KST (13 August)
- Australia (Sydney): 08:00 AEST (13 August)
How to watch the Made by Google Pixel 11 launch live
You can watch the entire show live via the video further up this page.
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Alternatively, it will be streamed on the dedicated Made by Google YouTube channel.
What to expect
Hosted by Trevor Noah (The Daily Show, Grammy Awards) in New York, the Made by Google event will introduce a number of guest stars talking about the new product launches. These include Stephen Curry, Chari Hawkins, Alex Cooper, Ayami Nakajo, Shubman Gill, and Pink Pantheress.
They'll talk about and demo the devices launched today, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Watch 5 – all of which have been heavily rumoured and even officially teased over the last few weeks.
We might also see a new Pixel Tag – Google's first Bluetooth tracker.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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